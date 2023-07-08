Darina Allen: Sweet baking recipes I discovered in a secondhand cookbook

I just love rummaging around in vintage and charity shops. You never know what you’ll come across.
I often find nothing at all but occasionally unearth a treasure of no particular interest to anyone else.
During a recent trawl through random books in a West Cork shop, I came across what for me is a little gem. A cookbook entitled Talking About Cakes with an Irish and Scottish Accent by Margaret Bates.
Margaret Bates' Strawberry Meringue Cake
Strawberry meringue cake is equally at home on the tea table or as a luscious pudding for a special occasion.
Servings8
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
Cake:
50g butter
110g caster sugar
4 egg yolks
110g flour
a little vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
5 tbsp milk
Meringue:
4 egg whites
225g sugar
2 tbsp flaked almonds
Filling:
1 punnet strawberries
225ml cream
sugar if necessary
Method
Line the bottom of two 23cm cake tins with circles of greased paper.
To make the cake:
Cream the butter and the sugar together in a bowl and when light, beat in the egg yolks adding one at a time. Then add the flour, vanilla extract, baking powder alternately with the milk.
Divide this mixture between the two tins and spread evenly.
To make the meringue:
In the bowl of a food mixer, add a pinch of salt to the egg whites and whisk until stiff. Gradually beat in the sugar.
Divide between the two cake tins and swirl attractively. Sprinkle one cake with the flaked almonds. Bake in a moderate oven at 180°C for approximately 45 minutes.
When cold, sandwich generously with a mixture of fruit and whipped cream. The cake sprinkled with almonds should be uppermost.
Margaret Bates' Chocolate Log Cake
A chocolatey, rich classic.
Servings6
Preparation Time 50 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
2 eggs
pinch of salt
75 caster sugar
50g flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp milk
40g cocoa
a few drops of vanilla extract
Chocolate Butter Icing
110g butter
175g icing sugar
50g melted chocolate
a few drops of vanilla extract
Method
Separate the whites from the yolks. Add a pinch of salt to the egg whites and whisk until stiff. Then gradually beat in the sugar and yolks adding each alternately and beating well between each addition. Continue to beat until the mixture is light and thick.
Sift the flour and baking powder onto the eggs and fold it in. Gently fold in the cocoa, milk and vanilla extract. Spread into a lined and greased Swiss-roll tin and bake in a hot oven 230°C for approximately 8-10 minutes. Turn out onto a piece of baking paper lightly dusted with caster sugar and roll up without any filling. Leave for a few minutes then carefully unroll.
To make the chocolate butter icing, melt the chocolate over a bowl of simmering water and allow to cool for 10-15 minutes. Cream the butter in a bowl. Add in the sieved icing sugar and beat until light and fluffy. When cool, fold in the melted chocolate and vanilla extract.
Spread over the cake when quite cold and roll up once more. Dust off any surplus flour. Then cover the cake with the remainder of the icing, creating some peaks to simulate the bark. Trim the ends. If wished, a diagonal wedge may be cut from one end of the cake before it is iced. This piece can be placed at the side of the roll to gauge an even more realistic appearance.
Margaret Bates' Peanut Biscuits
Especially for those who enjoy peanuts
Servings15
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 31 mins
Total Time 1 hours 1 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
110g butter
110g sugar
1 egg
150g peanuts
150g oat flakes
60g flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
a pinch of baking soda
a pinch of salt
Method
Cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl and gradually beat in the lightly whisked egg, the roughly chopped nuts and the dry ingredients.
Put small spoonfuls of the mixture on a greased tray. Flatten with a fork, making a criss-cross mark and bake at 190°C/gas mark 5 for approximately 20-30 minutes. Remove from the tray and cool on a wire rack.
