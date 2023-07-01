Darina Allen: Four recipes from my Ballymaloe students you have to try

Last weekend on a balmy summer’s evening, we had a wonderfully convivial event here at the Ballymaloe Cookery School. The Certificate Course students put on their fundraiser Pop-Up dinner.
Heini Lanthaler’s Nectarine, Buffalo Mozzarella, Anchovy & Candied Lemon
Heini from Meran in Italy created this delicious summery starter – it got a rave review
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 nectarines
2 buffalo mozzarella
10 anchovies, halved lengthwise
lemon zest
candied lemon peel (crunchy)
lemon oil made with 250ml olive oil, zest from 1 lemon and 3-4 lemon balm leaves (allow to marinate in the oil for 3 or 4 days before using)
a few mint leaves and cornflowers if available
Method
- Cut the unpeeled nectarines into 10 equal wedges. Slice the mozzarella about 2cm thick. Arrange the nectarine and mozzarella slices in a wheel pattern on a serving plate, lay an anchovy half over each piece of mozzarella. Sprinkle with freshly grated lemon zest and candied lemon peel. Drizzle with lemon oil and garnish with some fresh mint leaves or cornflowers if available.
Hilary Van Leeuwen & Eline Teunissen's Beetroot Sorbet
Hilary from Australia and Eline from Rotterdam magicked up this fresh tasting sorbet with the beets from the farm.
Servings10
Course Dessert
Ingredients
150g sugar
150ml water
440ml beetroot juice, from peeled beets
20ml lemon juice
60ml liquid glucose
2 gelatine leaves
Garnish
pink elderflowers if available
sprigs of sweet cicely or mint
Method
Put the sugar and water into a saucepan. Stir over a medium heat to dissolve, boil into a syrup. Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly. Add the sugar syrup to the beetroot juice, freshly squeezed lemon juice and liquid glucose. It should be slightly sweeter than you would like it. (It will lose some of its sweetness during freezing).
Soften the gelatine leaves by soaking in cold water (3-4 minutes), squeeze out any excess water and add to the beetroot mix.
If the mixture is too cool to melt the gelatine, it can be warmed slightly on the stove.
Churn the mixture in an ice cream maker until it is softly frozen then freeze.
To Serve: Scoop into individual bowls and drizzle with a squeeze of lemon and decorate with pink elderflowers if available and a sprig of sweet cicely or fresh mint.
Bryce Wyman’s Dandelion Coffee Panna Cotta, Nougatine Biscuit, Caramelised Milk Skins
Bryce comes from Alberta in Canada and his dandelion coffee panna cotta was a revelation. Omit the caramelised milk skin if you are short on time.
Servings8
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the panna cotta
600ml cream
50g sugar
50g dandelion coffee (roasted dandelion root - available to buy in health food shop, we sourced it from Well & Good in Midleton www.corkhealthstore.com)
pinch of salt
2 gelatine sheets
For the nougatine biscuits
87g mixed nuts
75g sugar
⅜ tsp apple pectin
67g butter
25g glucose syrup
1 tsp water
For the Irish coffee sauce
87g sugar
35ml water
115ml coffee
½ tbsp whiskey
For the caramelised milk skins
8 tbsp milk
pinch of salt
8 teacups
Method
First make the panna cotta: Put the cream, sugar, dandelion coffee and salt into a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Soften the gelatine sheets in a little water, drain well and add to the saucepan. Stir and pour into the moulds, cover and allow to set overnight.
To make the nougatine biscuits: Chop the nuts to a semi-coarse texture. Combine the remaining ingredients and cook on a low heat until the mixture is melted and smooth. Add the nuts.
Preheat the oven to 190°C and bake until golden caramel in colour (10 minutes approx.). As the biscuits cool, cut into shards.
To make the coffee sauce: Put the sugar and water in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, stir until the sugar dissolves and the water comes to the boil. Remove the spoon and do not stir again until the syrup turns a pale golden caramel. Then add the coffee and put back on the heat to dissolve. Allow to cool and add the whiskey.
To make the milk skins: Add enough milk to cover the bottom of a non-stick saucepan. Add the a pinch of salt. Allow to boil and bubble until it collapses (be patient). Allow to caramelise on the bottom of the pan and peel off with a spatula while hot.
To serve: Pour 1 dessertspoon of Irish coffee sauce over the panna cotta. Top with a little softly whipped cream, nougatine shard and milk skin.
Noor ter Meer's Dark Chocolate Truffles with Pistachio &Fennel
Noor from Amsterdam created this irresistible petit four to nibble with an espresso after dinner. The truffles are best eaten cold.
Servings25
Course Dessert
Ingredients
225g dark chocolate (we use 62% chocolate)
225ml cream
50g pistachios
5g fennel seeds
Method
First make the ganache. Put the cream and chocolate in a Pyrex bowl, sit over a saucepan of water. Bring to the boil, making sure the water does not touch the base of the bowl, turn off and remove the saucepan from the heat immediately. Allow the chocolate to melt over the residual heat. Remove the bowl from the pan and gently stir the chocolate mixture until smooth. Cool, then cover and chill until set.
Meanwhile, make the coating for the truffles. Finely chop the pistachios. Toast the fennel seeds in a dry pan for 3-4 minutes until fragrant. Grind the fennel seeds finely in a pestle and mortar or a spice grinder.
Combine the fennel and pistachio in a bowl and mix well. Scoop a teaspoon of ganache, roll the ganache into a ball with cool hands. Drop the truffle into the fennel and pistachio mixture to coat well. If the ganache becomes too warm to roll, put it in the freezer for a few minutes and proceed to roll the truffles in batches.
Confused about global warming, sustainability, climate change…?
Look out for a newly published, brilliantly researched book by Alan J Navratil from Midleton, The Global Imperative - A Primer for Sustainability, published by Orpen Press.
His engineer/chemist father came to Ireland for the establishment of the sugar industry in 1926. A lifelong farmer with several third-level qualifications, the author’s passion for environmental matters has culminated in the publication of this book,
Another brilliant find is Corkbeg Coffee which appeared on Whitegate pier in a slick black container and looks out across Cork Harbour.
Grainne Gormley combines her two loves, coffee and music and has created a hip café with a large terrace overlooking the water, perfect for summer gigs.
see @corkbegcoffee on Instagram