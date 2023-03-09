Caitríona Redmond: Get ready for St Patrick's Day with these Irish fry-up faves

I’ve been struggling mentally with staying on budget this spring. During the dark days of winter I found it easier to stay at home. Hibernation had the nifty side benefit of meaning I spent less money. Now that the days are longer I want to go out and do ‘stuff’.
In advance of next Friday (St Patrick’s Day), all of the supermarkets will have Irish-themed special offers, with a particular emphasis on the breakfast fry and alcohol. At the time of writing not all of the special offers were published, but I can guarantee it’s a great idea to stock up on sausages, rashers, and eggs this week.
I’ll be freezing the meat for recipes on another day, and will use the eggs in the course of my weekly meal plan.
Did you know that a standalone white fridge or freezer is the perfect whiteboard? I use a whiteboard marker to write a list of the contents on the front of my freezer so I don’t have to rummage inside to check what I have. This saves me so much time and helps with meal planning. Not forgetting saving energy because now I only open the freezer when I need to.
This week I’ve lined the inside of my food cupboards with an adhesive whiteboard sheet. It’s like a giant sticker. I’ve drawn a line down the middle of sticker on my press door; one side is a list of what I have, and the other is a list of what I need. Before going shopping I just open the door and take a picture to bring along with me.
When cooking a mixture of leafy and root vegetables consider using one pot rather than several. Simply time your cooking based upon the root vegetables and add the leafy variety towards the end of the cooking time. Using one pot reduces your energy use in the kitchen and saves on the washing up, which is always a win for me.
Many recipes call for preheating an oven before cooking and this is especially important when baking. However, for general roasting you can actually add your trays to the oven while cold and then turn it on. Add an extra 10-15 minutes to your cooking time instead. Many people tend to turn the oven on and then get absorbed in food preparation.
Air Fryer French Toast
Baked French toast chips are quick and easy to make in the air fryer and because you bake them you won't need any oil in the cooking process, so it's healthier too!
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Side
Cuisine French
Ingredients
3 medium eggs
30ml milk
Stale bread crusts (chips) cut to equal size. About 6 per portion
Salt and Pepper to taste
Method
Grease or line your air fryer bowl before baking.
Take a large shallow bowl and mix the eggs, milk and some salt and pepper together with a fork until they are combined. Dip the crusts into the batter and roll around until they are fully coated. Lift up and hold over the bowl to allow any extra batter to drip off before placing each crust onto the baking tray.
Make sure that there is a little bit of space around each crust.
Bake in the air fryer at 180 degrees for 15-20 minutes. They should become golden brown.
Serve with a side of tomato relish and a salad if eating for brunch or lunch.
Irish Home Fries
Home fries are cubed or chunks of potatoes that are cooked on the frying pan until crispy and brown on the outside and tender on the inside. Potatoes, or spuds, are the perfect match for Irish sausages, making this dish suitable for enjoying anytime.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
500g potatoes, chopped into small cubes
1 white onion, finely sliced
Pepper to taste
Method
Heat the oil in a heavy based saucepan and add the chopped potatoes.
Fry on a low-medium heat while stirring occasionally.
After 5 minutes add in the finely sliced onion and season everything well with pepper.
Continue frying until the potatoes are golden on all sides.