Caitríona Redmond: Creative thinking needed to budget for hungry children in grocery shop

Boiled Orange Cake
This cake is surprisingly fat free with the soft texture coming from the 2 whole boiled oranges that go into the batter. The best thing about the cake is the incredible citrus fragrance that fills the house while it’s cooking.
Servings12
Preparation Time 1 hours 30 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 2 hours 20 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
2 whole oranges (preferably organic)
375g coarse semolina
250g caster sugar
3 eggs
100g plain flour
½ tsp baking powder
For the drizzle:
100g caster sugar
75ml orange juice or hot water
Method
Put the whole oranges into a large saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil with the lid on. Simmer for 20 minutes, strain off the water and top up again with cold water, bring to the boil for 20 minutes again. Strain off the water and boil again for 20 minutes. That’s 1 hour of boiling time in total. Strain the water and allow the oranges to cool before chopping into rough chunks and removing any seeds.
Preheat a fan oven to 170°C and grease a large bundt tin. Put the 2 oranges into a food processor and blitz until you get a puree. Add the rest of the ingredients to the food processor and blitz again to a thick batter. Pour the batter into the bundt tin and bake in the oven for 40-50 minutes (until a skewer pressed into the deepest part of the tin comes away clean).
Remove the cake from the oven once cooked and leave it inside the tin. Poke holes all over the surface with a cocktail stick or skewer. Combine the sugar and orange juice or hot water until the caster sugar dissolves (I just stir the ingredients in a mug). Slowly pour the drizzle over the top of the cake while it is still warm. Leave to cool completely before turning out and slicing.
Recipe Note: This recipe is also suitable for 2 lined loaf tins if you don’t have a bundt tin.
Lamb Hot Pot
Make double quantities of this lamb hot pot meal if you can. It freezes so well and the kids love it.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine English
Ingredients
2 tbsp sunflower oil
2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped/minced
300g lamb (I use gigot chops which have bones in but lean & boned is fine too) chopped into bite-size chunks
50g plain flour
½ tsp each of black pepper and salt
½ teaspoon paprika
4 medium carrots, peeled & chopped into chunks
1 butternut squash, peeled & chopped into chunks
500ml boiling water
Method
In a large, heavy bottomed saucepan heat the oil on medium. Cook off the garlic in the oil. Meanwhile, take a big sandwich bag and pour in the flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Add the lamb pieces, seal and shake the bag well until they are coated.
Fry the lamb in the oil so that it is browned but not cooked through. Add the carrots and squash, turn in the oil for about 3-5 minutes.
Pour over with approximately 300ml of boiling water and put the lid on the saucepan. Bring to a simmer, then turn down very low and leave to cook for 2-3 hours preferably.
Season to taste before serving.