Derval O'Rourke: Start your day right with this overnight oats recipe 

January is one of my favourite times of the year. I genuinely enjoy planning out the year ahead. But it is also a time when we are bombarded with marketing that pushes us towards ‘new year, new you’.
I completely understand the desire to make changes to feel better, but the reality is that 80% to 90% of our January goals get forgotten about by February. In saying that, I believe there is a happy medium between unrealistic goals and putting new structures in place to make positive changes. This week I’ll chat about why just 21 minutes could help you towards better health outcomes.
Overnight Oats
Start your day right with overnight oats.
Servings1
Preparation Time 2 mins
Total Time 2 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
240ml milk (Vegan alternative: dairy free milk)
60g porridge oats
30g frozen raspberries
1 tbsp chia seeds
1 tbsp nuts (pecans work well)
1 tsp agave syrup
Method
Combine the milk, oats, raspberries and chia seeds in a large bowl.
Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl.
Cover and leave to soak overnight in the fridge.
Next morning, top with the nuts and agave syrup and serve.