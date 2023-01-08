Darina Allen: Brownies, peanut butter cookies and popovers — three easy recipes for any baker

You can whip all of these recipes up in a few minutes and have fun with the kids in the kitchen at the same time 
Darina Allen: Brownies, peanut butter cookies and popovers — three simple recipes for any baker

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 18:06
Darina Allen

Quick and easy baking recipes this week, delicious treats to bring a smile to everyone’s face. You can whip them up in a few minutes and have fun with the kids in the kitchen.

There are just a few little things to say before we get started. It’s important to weigh ingredients accurately for baking, otherwise you may get a disappointing and inconsistent result, after all the effort your cakes and bikkies ought to be super delicious.

The quality of the ingredients you use really, really matters. Of course use butter rather than margarine, both for flavour and because it’s far better for your health.

Use the best and freshest eggs you can find and pure ingredients, for example, vanilla extract rather than that vanilla essence that was never ‘next nor near’ an actual vanilla pod. The difference in flavour is dramatic. 

When using orange zest, use organic fruit or else give them a good scrub before you grate the zest to wash off the many chemicals on the rind. Don’t forget my thrifty tip to dry the peels and use them for firelighters.

The correct size tins can also make the difference between success and a disappointing result.

Keep an eye out in charity shops to add to your collection of different size tins.

I find real treasures from time to time and always hope to discover older tins that tend to be made of heavier gauge and so give extra protection to the edges of the cake while baking.

Let’s start with popovers. Even if you have never before made anything, you can make popovers.

Just whisk all the ingredients together, allow the batter to rest for a bit, then pour some into a well-oiled bun tray or muffin tin and straight into a preheated hot oven. They will pop up magically and have a dip in the middle that can be filled with everything from strawberry jam and cream to a spoonful of that delicious marmalade you made from my recipe in last week’s column! 

Finally our favourite brownies, how’s that for a baking fest to get you started… Let me know how you get on.

Popovers with strawberry butter

recipe by:Darina Allen

These sweet pastries made in the same way as a Yorkshire pudding are divine and best eaten while still hot

Popovers with strawberry butter Popovers with strawberry butter

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 225g plain flour

  • 213ml milk

  • ½ tsp salt

  • 2 eggs

  • Oil or lard for baking tins

  • Icing sugar

  • Muffin tins

  • For the strawberry butter:

  • 225g soft unsalted butter

  • 225g strawberry jam

Method

  1. Sieve the flour into a bowl. 

  2. Make a well in the centre and pour in the milk and the lightly beaten eggs. Mix to a smooth batter. Whisk really hard with an egg whisk until the surface is covered with air bubbles. If possible, leave to stand in a cold place for about an hour.

  3. Brush the muffin tins generously with oil. Put them in the oven until they are hot.

  4. Pour in the batter (it should sizzle), filling each tin half to two thirds full.

  5. Put straight into a hot oven, 220°C/gas mark 7, for about 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 180°C/gas mark 4, and bake for about 25 minutes longer, until the popovers are well risen, crisp and golden brown.

  6. Dredge with icing sugar. To make the strawberry butter: Whizz the strawberry jam and soft butter together. Serve the popovers slathered with strawberry butter.

Peanut Butter Cookies

recipe by:Darina Allen

These are simple to make, and simple to devour

Peanut Butter Cookies

Servings

40

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

32 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 225g (8oz) chunky or creamy peanut butter

  • 175g (6oz) sugar

  • 1 large egg, free-range and organic

  • 1 tsp baking soda (Bicarbonate of soda)

  • 1/2 tsp salt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.

  2. Mix the peanut butter and sugar in a bowl, add 1 beaten egg, baking soda and salt and beat with a wooden spoon until combined.

  3. Roll into balls a little smaller than a walnut. Arrange about 2.5cm (1 inch) apart on the baking tray. Flatten with a fork to about 4cm (1 1/2 inch) diameter.

  4. Bake in batches in the preheated oven for 10 - 12 minutes or until puffed and golden. Allow to cool for 2 - 3 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack.

  5. Store in an air-tight tin. Keeps brilliantly for 4 or 5 days.

Chocolate brownies

recipe by:Darina Allen

These rich, decadent brownies with a velvety crumb and sprinkled with chopped walnuts won't stay on the plate for long

Chocolate brownies

Servings

16

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 250g plain chocolate, chopped

  • 175g unsalted butter

  • 3 eggs

  • 25g Splenda granulated sweetener

  • 60g self-raising flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 100g walnuts, roughly chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190˚C. Grease and line a shallow 27cm x 18cm baking tin with greaseproof paper.

  2. Put the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and rest it over a saucepan of gently simmering water.

  3. Leave until melted, stirring frequently. Alternatively, melt in the microwave for two minutes at maximum power.

  4. Whisk the eggs in a bowl, gradually whisking in the sweetener until combined. Whisk in the melted chocolate mixture.

  5. Sift the flour and baking powder into the bowl.

  6. Add the walnuts and stir the ingredients together until just combined.

  7. Turn into the tin and spread the mixture into the corners. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the surface is set but the mixture feels very soft underneath. Leave to cool in the tin. Cut into squares and store in an airtight tin.

Hot Tips

Grub Circus at All Together Now 2023

If you missed this fantastic event in 2022 hosted by food writer Joe McNamee – don’t miss the Grub Circus food stage at All Together Now music festival (4 - 6th August 2023), in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

Get in there quickly, tickets have just gone on sale for 2023.

Book Tokens

Wondering what titles to invest your book token gifts?

Here’s a suggestion – ‘Pipers Farm The Sustainable Meat Cookbook’ is a celebration of proper meat, from animals sustainably reared, on beautiful rich pastures in harmony with nature. Honoured and used in their entirety to produce delicious flavourful dishes. Published by Octopus Books.

