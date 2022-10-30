Michelle Darmody: Halloween treats to make with the kids

The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us. I love Halloween, not only is it a great time of year for food, with the harvest bounty of fruit and vegetables giving lots of reasons to cook up warming comforting dinners, it is also fun conceiving costumes and decorations.

I am old-fashioned and still enjoy making decorations if I have the time. Often it is simply silhouettes of witches and scary pumpkins cut out of black card and stuck to the windows, and of course, a few carved pumpkins or Jack-o’-lantern’s dotted about. Other times things get a little more complicated, particularly if older nephews are involved, and garlands of bats and tissue paper ghosts are devised.