Colm O'Gorman: Go on, try this Goan Prawn Curry

We have all been there, haven’t we? It is the end of a long day, you are hungry, but have no idea what to cook. You have nothing planned, so you have two choices, order in a take way, or go to the fridge to see what you have there that could be rustled together to make a halfway decent meal. More often than not, up to a few years ago at least, the takeaway was my default. Then the pandemic hit, and all the restaurants closed. The only option left was to get inventive. If my family fancied a takeaway treat, then I would have to make it. That taught me a lot as a cook. I learnt that with a reasonably well-stocked spice cupboard, some fresh herbs, and a few basic staples in the fridge and cupboards, I could cook a surprisingly diverse range of very tasty meals.

I usually have some king prawns in my freezer and chicken in the fridge and I always have tomatoes, garlic, onions, ginger, chillies, spices, and fresh herbs to hand. With these core ingredients, I can make some great Indian, Italian, and Asian dishes. Over the next few weeks, I am going to share some recipes using these ingredients that I hope will become firm favourites in your house and inspire you to get creative on those ‘what have I got in the fridge’ days.