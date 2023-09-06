First Holstein Focus Farm Walk takes place next Friday

Laois Holstein breeders Kevin and Majella Flynn of the Reary Herd in Clonaslee are set to host the Irish Holstein Friesian Association's first-ever Focus Farm Walk.

The event will take place on September 15, starting at midday.

Throughout the year, IHFA has worked with seven 'focus farms' - all pedigree registered Holstein or Pure Holstein farms - profiling their herds, breeding and farm management to share with the wider IHFA Membership and general farming public.

IHFA chief executive Laurence Feeney explained the idea behind this segment: “The IHFA has such a broad membership with so many very different yet highly successful farms. Each of the farmers in our series runs their farm differently and we wanted to give these herds a chance to show how they farm in the best way possible for each of their different circumstances.

"The series has proved so popular across our publications and social media this year we decided to get them all together for a farm walk and give the public a chance to see how pedigree dairy farming can work for them – no matter what their current set up."

The farm walk will see six different pedigree farming systems laid out in one day on one farm. It’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to get into pedigree farming to come and learn more about the process, how it has benefitted IHFA farmers and the services IHFA offers.

Existing pedigree breeders can see how some of the best farmers in the country run their herds and maybe learn a new trick or two. The farmers will discuss their production levels, breeding programs and general farm management. With such a range of farms and systems, there is something to suit any and all dairy farms at this event.

The farms range from 60 cows to 180, with production from 5,000 litres to 10,000 litres, and vary from generations of purebred Holstein Friesian to newly established Pure Friesian herds. Through grading up, any milk recording herd can achieve pedigree status, which is a huge benefit for genetic gain and optimising your herd.

IHFA marketing manager Rachel White added: "This is an event for both current pedigree breeders and any dairy farmers or enthusiasts with an interest in good farming practices. "The Reary herd will also be on display for the day, with an impressive number of Excellent and Very Good classified cows with an average milk production of 9,600kg milk, this is a herd well worth a visit."