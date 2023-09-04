Can a separation be amicable on a farm?

Dear Stephen,

I am a full-time farmer with three teenage children, two in school and one in college. Myself and my wife are having marital difficulties, and I have recently moved out of the family home.

The children continue to live with my wife, who works full-time. I am happy for the children to continue living with my wife in the family home until they finish school or college, and I can have access to be agreed.

What are my legal options here?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear about your marital difficulties. Firstly, I would recommend you consider entering into marriage counselling.

It is also worth noting the legal aid board offer a mediation service, which may be worth availing of. In respect of your legal options, the following could be considered:

A separation agreement, which is essentially a legally binding contract where the parties agree to live separately.

Judicial separation, which is an application to court for legal separation. Typically, this is made where spouses are living apart for a year, but there are also other grounds. The court can make orders in respect of the family home and other assets, maintenance and custody and access of children. However, if either spouse wishes to remarry in the future, a judicial separation will not suffice and a decree of divorce will be required.

Divorce. Divorce is the dissolution of a marriage, and before a decree of divorce can be granted, provisions regarding maintenance, pensions, distribution of assets and children or other dependents must be agreed upon or ordered, and it must be shown that there is no hope of reconciliation between the parties. It is also necessary that spouses have lived apart for two out of the previous three years. This does not necessarily mean they must have lived in separate homes, but rather they have not been in an intimate and committed relationship for this period.

In respect to separation of divorce, the parties can potentially agree on matters by consent through negotiation, but if they are not in a position to do so and cannot agree matters, the matter has to be ruled by a judge who can make a number of order including the following:

A property adjustment order is that property is to be sold or transferred.

Maintenance, which is child or spousal maintenance.

Orders in respect of custody and access.

Pension adjustment orders, which are orders in respect of entitlements to pensions.

In relation to your obligations to your wife and children, the court has to ensure that proper provision is made for all parties.

Factors that they would consider here include each spouse’s earning capacity and assets, standard of living, accommodation needs and their contribution to the marriage and family.

The parties have to exchange documents in respect of their means called Affidavits of Means and in respect of the children a document called an Affidavit of Welfare.

In respect of your situation, the court would likely order for you to pay maintenance for the children as long as they remain dependent, which is 18 or 23 if they remain in full-time education.

Regarding access, it would be worth considering joint custody with access to be agreed upon by yourselves.

In respect of your assets, the courts will have to consider both your means when ensuring proper provision, but as farming is your livelihood, they are unlikely to order that the farm is sold but they may make an order in respect of the family home.

I would recommend engaging a solicitor before initiating any separation or divorce proceedings.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie