122-acre quality Cork farm with period house for auction

There is a substantial amount of road frontage with the farm and it lends itself to sub-division
122-acre quality Cork farm with period house for auction

Mountkeeffe House offers over 3,700ft2 of accommodation laid out over three floors.

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 16:09
Conor Power

With an auction date of Monday, October 9, at 3pm in the Charleville Park Hotel, a landmark 122-acre farm in North Cork is for sale with auctioneer Timothy O’Connell of Castlecor, Mallow. 

The property — Mountkeeffe House — is 3kms north of Newmarket in an active dairy-oriented area.

The rear of Mountkeeffe House which is an imposing period residence that was built in the middle of the 18th century.
The rear of Mountkeeffe House which is an imposing period residence that was built in the middle of the 18th century.

“It’s top-quality land for the area,” says Timothy, “and it’s in an ideal location, adjacent to the town of Newmarket. It’s on the main road from Newmarket to Charleville… it’s a well sought-after area.”

There is a substantial amount of road frontage with the farm and it lends itself to sub-division. On the day, the property will be offered in a series of lots:

  • Lot 1 consists of the entire holding; 
  • Lot 2 is Mountkeeffe House and farmyard on approximately 10 acres; 
  • Lot 3 is circa 61 acres of top-quality farmland; 
  • Lot 4 is 39 acres of top-quality farmland; 
  • Lot 5 consists of 12 acres of land with natural water supply.

The house is an imposing period residence that was built in the middle of the 18th century, in a private, picturesque setting. It offers over 3,700ft2 of accommodation laid out over three floors. It includes a kitchen, dining room, sitting room, bathroom and six bedrooms.

“There will be substantial interest in it because of the locality and Newmarket would be a big dairying location. There are a lot of dairy farmers in the area,” says Timothy, “and it’s an executor sale.”

Mountkeeffe House and its yard.
Mountkeeffe House and its yard.

So far, he says, there is a good level of interest in all the lots. It is difficult to predict how such sales will go. Normally, there is strong demand for large holdings of quality land but the house itself is a rare jewel for which there should also be strong demand.

The price expectation for land in this area is in the region of €12,000/acre. Given its rarity, this property should comfortably achieve that. As for the house itself, it’s a habitable project in need of investment and its value will be far more difficult to predict.

Read More

€10k an acre sought for North Cork farm

More in this section

Tractor spreading artificial fertilizers in field National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far
Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop
Precious produce Teagasc Winter Milk Open Day takes place next week
#Farming - PropertyPlace: CorkPlace: NewmarketPlace: Mountkeeffe House
<p>Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at over 1bn litres in July 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.2% (1.95m litres) when compared with July 2022.</p>

Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd