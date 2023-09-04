Considering a career in agriculture? Here are the courses available

September is always decision time for thousands of students countrywide as they plan their futures after securing their Leaving Certificate examination results.

Those interested in pursuing careers in farming and its allied disciplines and enterprises are no exception.

Each year, Agri Aware showcases to Leaving Certificate students how rewarding and diverse farming and its allied agri-business sector can be as a career.

The huge work that committed and dedicated farmers do every day was praised by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue when he launched this year’s series of Agri Aware walks and talks at UCD Lyons Farm in Kildare earlier this year.

Ag science students are the farmers, the food scientists, and the leaders of the next generation of our outstanding industry. We are an industry that supports every rural parish in the country and has exports of over €16bn.

“It is crucial that we continue to develop and sustainably grow our sector and I know our Ag Science students will take on the baton and lead us with distinction,” he said.

Outgoing Agri Aware chairman Alan Jagoe, who has since been succeeded in the role by Limerick beef and tillage farmer Shay Galvin, said the series gives thousands of Leaving Cert agricultural science students an insight into a day on the farm and the hard work goes along with it.

It allows students to see the topics they learn about in action on a working farm. They have an opportunity to talk to industry experts and see developments in farming first-hand, he said.

Agricultural Science Teachers’ Association chairman Joe Corroon said the events were an integral part of the Ag Science calendar.

Real-life experiences

Students can get real-life experiences on working farms and hear talks from agricultural and food industry experts and from leading academics, all in a practical environment.

Those who attended this year’s events were among the 62,000 students who recently received their Leaving Cert results and are now making choices about their careers.

Farming and agri-business leaders are hoping they will secure the places they seek in third-level colleges or on the many courses on offer elsewhere.

The age profile of farmholders has changed over the last 30 years, and there are now fewer under the age of 45 and considerably more aged 65 or over.

That highlights a growing need to attract more young people into farming and the associated sciences, business, and support services.

Central Statistics Office figures show 33.1% of farmholders were under the age of 45 in 1991, but in 2020 the figure was 20.8%.

Supports and incentives to attract more young people into the industry have been introduced by successive Governments over the years.

New farming apprenticeships

Only last month, Further Education Minister Simon Harris announced the launch of two new farming apprenticeships.

The Farm Manager apprenticeship creates a pathway to a managerial career in the agricultural sector.

It is aimed at equipping the apprentice with the latest research and best-practice management knowledge to successfully run a commercial farm business.

The Farm Technician apprenticeship trains people to operate successfully within farming systems, gaining skills in daily operations, and compliance with industry standards and regulatory measures.

Apprentices will be employed by commercial farm enterprises such as arable, dairy, cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and suckler farm enterprises.

Mr Harris said this was an exciting development for the education and farming sectors. The programmes will welcome their first apprentices this month. Embedding them will be essential to securing the future of farming.

“This investment will ensure the next generation of farmers can access the education they want and need, while still working on the farm,” he said.

The Farm Manager apprenticeship will lead to a level 7 degree. It will initially be available through Teagasc Kildalton College at Piltown, Kilkenny.

And the Farm Technician Level 6 will be available in Teagasc Clonakilty College in West Cork and at Teagasc Ballyhaise College in Cavan.

Horticulture apprenticeship

An apprenticeship in horticulture will also be available through the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

Each apprenticeship is two years in length and lead to a major award on the National Framework of Qualifications.

National Apprenticeship Office director Dr Mary Liz Trant said the skills and education landscape was being transformed, with the number of options available and the diversity of choice in occupations and careers.

Irish Farmers Association’s Farm Family and Social Affairs chair Alice Doyle welcomed the new farm apprenticeships.

Macra na Feirme is campaigning for an on-farm succession scheme to support the older generation of farmers to step back while also helping the younger generation in their desire to become active farmers.

She said they will provide a real and substantive career pathway for school-leavers, those already working on farms and looking to upskill, or change their careers and get back to employment in new and growing areas.

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc, said the apprenticeships would add significantly to its education and training offering to students.

“The apprenticeship route will open job and career opportunities for young people, and we look forward to taking in trainee apprentices this autumn,” she said.

Succession scheme

Macra na Feirme is meanwhile continuing to campaign for an on-farm succession scheme. The aim is to support the older generation of farmers to step back while also helping the younger generation in their desire to become active farmers.

Elaine Houlihan, president, said it was hopeful this would be included in the upcoming budget. Farm succession was vitally important to secure a future for young farmers.

Macra Agricultural Affairs chair Liam Hanrahan said young farmers were integral to the sustainability of rural Ireland.

“Our budget proposals highlight the need for the Government to support farm succession to ensure that young people remain on the land and see a future in our agricultural sector going forward,” he said.