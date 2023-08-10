Opening of new farming apprenticeships a 'positive development' for the sector

The opening of applications for two new farming apprenticeships in Ireland is a "positive development" for the sector, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has announced the launch of two new farming apprenticeships; the farm manager apprenticeship and the farm technician apprenticeship.

There will be a range of farm enterprises eligible for successful farm apprentices to be employed on including cattle, dairy, pigs, poultry, tillage and sheep sectors.

Positive

IFA president Tim Cullinan has acknowledged this "worthwhile initiative".

"This is a positive development for the farming sector with many farmers finding it very difficult to source staff at the moment," Mr Cullinan said.

"It is important that this initiative is now properly promoted to ensure that young people both from farming and non-farming backgrounds consider a career in farming."

Mr Cullinan is encouraging farmers who would be interested in hiring a farm apprentice to seek further information and to register as a farm apprentice employer if interested.

Securing the future

The farm manager apprenticeship creates a pathway to a managerial career in the agricultural sector, equipping the apprentice with the latest research and best practice management knowledge to successfully run a commercial farm business.

The farm technician apprenticeship trains apprentices to operate successfully within Irish farming systems, gaining skills in daily operations, compliance with industry standards and regulatory measures.

Minister Harris said this is a "really exciting development for both the education and the farming sector".

"These apprenticeship programmes will welcome their first apprentices in September. Embedding these programmes will be essential to securing the future of farming," he said.

"This investment will ensure the next generation of farmers can access the education they want and need, while still working on the farm."

The farm manager apprenticeship will lead to a level 7 degree and will initially be available through the Teagasc Kildalton College, Piltown, Co Kilkenny, while the farm technician level 6 will be available in Teagasc Clonakilty College, Co Cork and Teagasc Ballyhaise College, Co Cavan.

Horticulture

An apprenticeship in horticulture will also be available through the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture in the Botanic Gardens in Co Dublin.

The apprenticeship will equip apprentices with the knowledge, skills and competence to work in their chosen field of horticulture.

Each apprenticeship is two years in length and leads to a major award on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Director of the National Apprenticeship Office Mary Liz Trant said that with these new programmes launched, Ireland now has over 70 national apprenticeship programmes available.

"Our skills and education landscape is being transformed, with the number of options now available and the diversity of choice in occupations and careers, from farming and horticulture to international financial services and engineering," she said.