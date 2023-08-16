11-acre quality land parcel near Ardmore seeks €18.5k/acre

According to selling agent Brian Gleeson, the land consists of top-quality pastures, despite its proximity to the sea
11-acre quality land parcel near Ardmore seeks €18.5k/acre

The farm near Ardmore is close to the water’s edge in the townland of Ardoginna.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 14:59
Conor Power

If ever there was a quality piece of land that looked as if it were made to be photographed by drones, an 11-acre holding on the Waterford coast near Ardmore is such a parcel.

The lands are close to the water’s edge in the townland of Ardoginna. This is 2km from the famous historical seaside town of Ardmore, where Saint Declan had his monastery and which famously has one of the best preserved round towers in Ireland.

According to selling agent Brian Gleeson, the land consists of top-quality pastures, despite its proximity to the sea.

“The drone pictures really capture the magic and the spectacular location,” says Brian. “The land has very good road frontage and it’s really in a lovely part of the world – only a two-minute drive from Whiting Bay beach.”

The price of €200,000 (€18,500/acre) is a strong one but recent sales in the area have been up to this level. It is a sought-after part of the world from an agricultural point of view and this small holding represents as good an example of quality pasture in the area that one would hope to find.

Read More

Over €20k an acre expected for 50-acre South Tipp holding

More in this section

Awards for local food producers Awards for local food producers
Meat industry,meats hanging in the cold store. Cattles cut and hanged on hook in a slaughterhouse. Halal cutting. Beef markets enter calmer waters, but fears remain
Sheep at a cattle market Sheep prices begin to stabilise after a challenging few months.
#Farming - PropertyPlace: ArdmorePlace: Waterford
<p>A Kerry spokesperson said that the outlook on commodity dairy "continues bearish with further downward pressure on European and global pricing". </p>

Kerry confirms price for July milk supplies

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd