11-acre quality land parcel near Ardmore seeks €18.5k/acre

If ever there was a quality piece of land that looked as if it were made to be photographed by drones, an 11-acre holding on the Waterford coast near Ardmore is such a parcel.
The lands are close to the water’s edge in the townland of Ardoginna. This is 2km from the famous historical seaside town of Ardmore, where Saint Declan had his monastery and which famously has one of the best preserved round towers in Ireland.
According to selling agent Brian Gleeson, the land consists of top-quality pastures, despite its proximity to the sea.
“The drone pictures really capture the magic and the spectacular location,” says Brian. “The land has very good road frontage and it’s really in a lovely part of the world – only a two-minute drive from Whiting Bay beach.”
The price of €200,000 (€18,500/acre) is a strong one but recent sales in the area have been up to this level. It is a sought-after part of the world from an agricultural point of view and this small holding represents as good an example of quality pasture in the area that one would hope to find.