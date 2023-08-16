11-acre quality land parcel near Ardmore seeks €18.5k/acre

If ever there was a quality piece of land that looked as if it were made to be photographed by drones, an 11-acre holding on the Waterford coast near Ardmore is such a parcel.

The lands are close to the water’s edge in the townland of Ardoginna. This is 2km from the famous historical seaside town of Ardmore, where Saint Declan had his monastery and which famously has one of the best preserved round towers in Ireland.