Farming apprenticeships to launch later this year

A number of farming apprenticeship programmes will launch later this year.

Until now, according to Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, legislation had prohibited statutory apprenticeships in areas of agriculture, horticulture, or fishing.

However, the launch dates have now been announced for a level 7 farm manager apprenticeship programme, and level 6 farm technician, and horticulture programmes.

The launch date - when the programmes are due to be live on systems for apprentice registrations and for employers to be approved to recruit apprentices - is July to September 2023 for the three programmes.

These are part of the roll-out of up to 10 new apprenticeship programmes in 2023 announced by Minister Simon Harris.

These 10 programmes are on top of a further 11 which are currently in development, and will add to the 66 programmes already available nationwide.

Sectors crying out

“The new apprenticeship programmes announced are across tech, engineering, farming, horticulture and hospitality, and will go a long way towards delivering the skills and talent these sectors are crying out for," Mr Harris said.

“I genuinely believe the reform we have been driving over the past two years in the area of apprenticeship has already helped the option become front and central in discussions round the dinner table when people are talking about options for learning, upskilling or reskilling.”

Mr Harris previously said that it was "bizarre" and "bonkers" that there were no farming apprenticeships until now, due to legislation that precluded the establishment of such programmes.

Minister of State for skills and further education Niall Collins said there is an urgent need for more people entering a variety of industries to help employers, and society as a whole.

“Everyone is aware that the country is facing a major challenge in terms of skills shortages," Mr Collins commented.

“That’s why we have put such an emphasis on apprenticeships, and I’m delighted to see the number of registrations remaining high, as well as so many new programmes coming down the line.”

Action plan

The Action Plan for Apprenticeship, 2021 to 2025 includes a target to reach 10,000 new registrations every year by 2025 and new financial supports for employers.

Apprenticeship registrations in 2021 were the highest since 2007, with 8,607 apprentices employed on 62 programmes.

Separately, it is anticipated that the confirmed end-of-year population for 2022 will be more than 26,000 apprentices, an increase of some 45% over the apprenticeship population in 2019 (17,829).