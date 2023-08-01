55-acre quality Meath farm with a view up for auction

Coming up for public auction at 3pm on Thursday, August 17, is a 55-acre farm in the rolling plains of the Royal County.

The property is in Spiddal, County Meath; just one kilometre south of the village of Nobber, off the R162 linking it to Navan, 20km to the south.

The price expectation on the farm is €620,000 (€11,270/acre).

The man with the gavel on the day — both the real one at Potterton’s auction rooms in Navan and online with lsl Auctions — will be Stephen Barry of Navan-based auctioneers Raymond Potterton & Co. According to Stephen, the lands here are of exceptionally high quality, which is saying something in this part of the world renowned for high-quality lands.

At present, this land is being used for tillage but it would lend itself to any agricultural activity, according to the selling agents. It’s laid out in four divisions in an elevated position that give it unique panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

“The majority of the lands are elevated,” says Stephen. “When you enter the farm from the road, you climb up an incline until you get to a level plateau and the majority of the land is located on that plateau. From that area, you can view over four counties… you can even see the Dublin mountains from there.”

The mature hedgerows are another interesting feature of this holding, including specimen oak and beech trees.

At present, this land is being used for tillage but it would lend itself to any agricultural activity, according to the selling agents.

“The reaction from the market has been very strong,” says Stephen. “It is high-quality land in a good location just north of the N52 (national route linking the M7 to the M1) and facing onto the Navan-Kingscourt road, so it’s accessible to a large agricultural hinterland.

“It’s a solid agricultural holding in an area that’s strong in tillage, dairy and beef farming,” adds Stephen. The price expectation on the farm is €620,000 (€11,270/acre).

Considering the quality of the property on offer, it’s a very reasonable expectation. Its true value will be revealed in two weeks’ time and one would not be surprised if the final offer were in excess of that figure.