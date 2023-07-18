Farmers to hold rally in Kilkenny as they warn of 'far-reaching implications' of nitrates regulations

Farmers are holding a rally in Co Kilkenny on Friday as they warn that the changes proposed under the nitrates regulations will have "far-reaching implications" for economic activity.

Farmers in the county and the wider south-east region will gather at Kilkenny Mart on Friday evening for a rally to highlight the important contribution of agriculture to the region.

Kilkenny Irish Farmers' Association chairman Jim Mulhall has encouraged farmers, their families, and agri-businesses to come out and support the rally at 7.30pm at Cillín Hill.

'Far-reaching implications'

A recent study by EY showed that Tírlan’s activity was worth €5.5bn in 2022 and supported nearly 20,000 jobs.

"The changes proposed under nitrates regulations will have far-reaching implications for economic activity in the region," Mr Mulhall said.

Last spring, there was significant market disruption as farmers scrambled to find extra land in the rental market.

"The indications are that this will worsen."

Young farmers, in particular, are finding it difficult to access land due to the current market disruption, Mr Mulhall has stressed.

He said that Friday’s rally is an "opportunity for everybody in the region to come out and support farming".

"Beyond the jobs in primary agriculture, there are many businesses that depend on a thriving farming sector," he continued.

"I would appeal to anybody who can attend to join us on Friday."

Rally in Bandon

Over 2,000 farmers turned out to a rally in Bandon last Thursday night as frustrations and fears grow over the potential cut to the nitrates derogation stocking rate.

On foot and in tractors and trucks, attendees came from across industry and gathered in the West Cork town as they voiced their concerns about how a decrease from a maximum stocking rate of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare on dairy farms to 220kg can impact on farm incomes, livelihoods, and rural communities.

However, it was not just dairy farmers who turned out on Thursday night, with other sectors in agriculture fearing the knock-on effects the cut will have for them.

Interim review

These rallies come following the Environmental Protection Agency's recent report showing that nitrates "remain too high in rivers, groundwater, and estuaries in the south-east, south-west and midlands and eastern regions".

While negotiations are continuing, the EPA’s report has gone to the European Commission.

The report is part of the interim water quality review process of the Nitrates Action Programme. The review was required by the commission as part of granting Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

The report outlines the regions that could be required to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg in 2024 under the derogation, as a result of the effect of agriculture on water quality in these areas.

This would likely see a reduction in herd numbers, and add pressure on the land market.