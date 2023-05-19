Crossing the Ts and dotting the Is in readiness for the big surge up ahead

The saying, “the calm before the storm” comes to mind at this time of year. The focus on the farm is moving from breeding to silage and the weather has not been particularly helpful for either.

The breeding season began on 10th April with two separate groups of cows and one Charolais bull with each. I have since joined the two groups together with the older bull and separated the younger bull from the herd.

This is leaving it much easier to manage grass, particularly in wet weather as they are moving out of paddocks faster instead of poaching them. I made the mistake of rolling one paddock that I thought was damaged and wouldn’t do it again as it compacted the soil in the paddock.

Most of the cows have been served now, and thankfully there appear to be very few repeating. Breeding will be finished on 15th June and hopefully, conception rates will be good. I have noticed that the cows were slower than usual to come cycling this year; the extended time in the shed during March did not help and neither did the cold weather at the turnout.

The heifers went out to grass in February and were not re-housed. They have all been artificially inseminated to date, so the wet and cold weather doesn’t seem to have affected them as much. They were weighed on 2nd May and gained 0.88kg/day since 20th February with no ration so I’m delighted with that.

Silage season is very quickly creeping up – the growth on silage fields over the last 2 weeks has been exceptional here in Rossennarra. It is starting to lodge after the wind and rain so I’m keen to mow it as soon as the weather settles down. I’ll mow it in the evening when the sugars are as high as possible, and make sure it is dry enough so that I can walk through it without getting my boots wet. It will be tedded out the following day, and then baled and stacked 48 hours later. The weather looks promising for this coming week so I have already contacted my contractor to make arrangements.

A few smaller jobs were completed last week; the calves were given their second vaccination against clostridial diseases, some of the cows had lost a tag so these were replaced and any cows with long tails were clipped. I also had to catch up on paperwork for my Bord Bia inspection which went well.

I am reseeding two paddocks which were sprayed off at the end of April and were grazed by the cows last week. I am trying to decide between disc harrowing the field and then sowing it with the one pass, or else to sow it with the direct drill.

Both methods should be successful, but it may come down to time with my contractor and the direct drill would be the quickest. I bought a perennial ryegrass and white clover mix from the local co-op and will sow it at 14-16kg per acre. It will be a busy few weeks with all the jobs ahead so farm safety will be a priority