€21k an acre sought for prime Kerry land in scenic setting

As a measure of how rare it has been in the last three years to find a substantial tract of good quality land in Kerry, one need look no further than the latest offering from Killorglin-based auctioneers Jim Burns & Co.

The 45-acre holding in question is at Bansha, just off the N70 between Killorglin and Milltown. It’s a high-quality grass holding that is on the market just over a week but had been eyed up by local potential suitors for several weeks beforehand, according to the selling agent Darragh Burns.