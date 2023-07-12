€21k an acre sought for prime Kerry land in scenic setting

As a measure of how rare it has been in the last three years to find a substantial tract of good quality land in Kerry, one need look no further than the latest offering from Killorglin-based auctioneers Jim Burns & Co.
The 45-acre holding in question is at Bansha, just off the N70 between Killorglin and Milltown. It’s a high-quality grass holding that is on the market just over a week but had been eyed up by local potential suitors for several weeks beforehand, according to the selling agent Darragh Burns.
With a generous amount of public road frontage, the property is available in lots.
- Lot 1 is the entire farm of 45 acres of land with outbuildings.
- Lot 2 consists of 16.9 acres of top-quality agricultural land.
- Lot 3 is the remaining 28.07 acres of top-quality agricultural land below the road — also with extensive road frontage and outbuildings.
“This is 45 acres of top-quality land, and it’s in the heart of mid-Kerry so it’s very accessible. Killorglin is only close by — it’s just 2km away," said Mr Burns.
"It’s well laid out and it’s a very rare opportunity. Very little land comes up for sale of that quality and that quantity… Land in mid-Kerry is scarce and there’s strong interest already.”
The farm buildings coming with the property are of good quality too. There are two slatted units — one to house 40 cattle and another with capacity for 60. In addition, there is a silo bin, a silage bay, a work shed and concrete yard.
Aesthetically speaking, the lands are in an area of great natural beauty too, with excellent views of MacGillycuddy's Reeks, Castlemaine Harbour and the Dingle Peninsula from the south-facing well-drained pastures.
The price guide for the entire lot is €950,000 (€21,000/acre), with lot 2 seeking €350,000 and lot 3 guiding €600,000.
These figures are as strong as you’ll find in the current market but given the strength of the land market in Kerry, they’re unlikely to be far off.