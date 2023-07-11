€4,800 an acre sought for West Cork hill farm with a view

Located in one of the most scenic parts of West Cork, a 47-acre land parcel is new to the market with Castletownbere-based auctioneer JJ O’Sullivan.
This is a hill farm with a view. The lands are suitable for rough grazing of the kind that would be of interest to sheep farmers.
But there are other potentially interested parties too. For dairy farmers looking to expand their holding to lower their nitrate levels, this piece of ground may well interest them.
The beautiful location is certainly no hindrance and the property on the Beara Peninsula enjoys a good degree of public road frontage.
Finally, there is the client seeking a long-term investment opportunity with an eye to building a home. While this holding does not have any guarantees of such a development down the road, the existence of two derelict properties gives some degree of hope.
“There are two ruins on it. It makes it interesting because planning permission is so difficult to obtain down here," Mr O'Sullivan said.
The lands are in Reentrusk townland, about 5km from Allihies and 11km from Eyeries and come at an asking price of €4,800/acre.