Vet on the Moove: Don't turn a blind eye to CCN in cattle where prognosis is 50/50

A few coincidental moments happened this week that made us realise I was destined to write about the disease cerebral cortical necrosis, otherwise known as CCN.

Some farmers will recognise the name when it comes knocking on your herd’s gate — it’s a disease you won’t forget. My first sign to write about CCN came about while attending the excellent De-laval demo day on my neighbour Michael Noonan's farm.

While there, I met his mother-in-law Breda Foley, along with her lovely group of friends and we spoke in detail about a case of CNN that occurred on one of the women’s farms. In exchange for tea and sandwiches, they asked if I could write about my experiences with the disease in my next article, and how could I refuse.

It was in my mind to start drafting a plan for the article. However, locuming in Killarney kept me busy in the days following the farm walk.

Just before I headed back to Cork after a very enjoyable few days vetting amongst the spectacular backdrop of the MacGillycuddy's Reeks, I was called to a six-month-old calf that was "off form". I assumed it was going to be a case of pneumonia, perhaps triggered by a lungworm surge — however, a classic case of CCN was presented to me instead.

Clinical signs

The calf was in the field when I arrived, she had been found in a ditch unable to find her way out. The farmer had noticed the day before she was away from the others in the field but had come to eat her ration so he wasn’t overly concerned. This is a classic sign of early CCN to wander aimlessly away from the other calves, almost appearing lost in their own environment.

This is sad because CCN causes blindness which means the calf is unable to find its way to the others and more importantly to the water trough. They can become extremely dehydrated due to not finding the water trough and it is mainly a summer disease, meaning the heat will complicate matters even more.

This calf was fascinated by astrology as she was “star gazing” as she walked around the pen in circles and the farmer said he saw her pressing her head against the wall at one stage.

This calf did not display any nystagmus, which is when the eyes move involuntarily from side to side. These are all stereotypical neurological signs of CCN in calves and they can progress to recumbency and seizures, which can be fatal, unfortunately.

Vitamin B1/ thiamine

The cause of CCN is a deficiency in vitamin B1 or thiamine — it is an essential vitamin for many functions in the body and is crucial for brain function.

Without it, the brain undergoes an inflammatory response which causes swelling that then affects the optic centre, causing CCN's trademark blindness.

The main source of vitamin B1 to a bovine animal is its production by the ruminal microflora. If rumen health is unbalanced via an episode of acidosis causing the pH to drop to below pH 6, this can reduce the microflora’s ability to produce vitamin B1.

In this highly acidic rumen environment, bacteria that produce a product that also destroys vitamin B1 also thrive, meaning production and absorption are potentially affected.

Diets high in sulphur also have been linked to the CNN, affecting the absorption of vitamin B1 from the rumen. The most common cause in Ireland is high-starch diets causing acidosis and the knock-on effects on the rumen microbes.

Treatment

As mentioned this calf was not recumbent and was not overly dehydrated due to the calming in the temperatures lately and thankfully the farmer called me sooner rather than later.

Early intervention is crucial to the success of treatment for CCN. A vet call-out is recommended as the animal needs an IV injection of vitamin B1 and caution is advised as it can cause the calf to collapse if given incorrectly.

An IV drip may be required in some cases with dehydration, along with other supplementary medications. Treatment is labour intensive, with multiple daily intra-muscular injections for four-five days and drenching with water to combat dehydration.

In my own experience, prognosis is 50/50, the blindness can take time to rectify — however, with patience sight does return in time. A heifer that got the disease three years ago is now milking in the parlour but unfortunately, we did lose a lovely heifer two years ago as she had advanced to seizures.

Prevention

Maintaining good rumen health is key to CCN prevention in the herd. We used to get a case every year on the farm, we now supply the calves with lick buckets fortified with vitamin B1 during the summer months. Feeding extra vitamin B1 orally can help the overall problem, however, we made big changes to how we feed our young stock on the farm.

Ensuring we supplied fibre in troughs in the fields, not overloading with concentrates and grazing pastures with longer fibre-rich covers rather than lush grass suited to cows. These are all very similar suggested preventative measures that would also help with summer scour syndrome.

To finish the series of CCN coincidental moments, I was watching Laura Hannon’s Instagram and saw they had their first case of CCN on her farm in Meath. Laura won 'Dairy Farmer of the Year' at the National Dairy Awards a few weeks ago, what an achievement and an inspiration to all.

CCN features as a highlight on my own Instagram as I used to see so much of it working in Cork over the years. If there is one word that should resonate with CCN it is fibre — discuss with your vet CCN prevention in your young stock and keep fibre intakes at the forefront of your mind. I am back in Killarney again this week to locum, hopefully, it will be more ZEN than CCN.