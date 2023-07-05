58-acre Laois farm for online auction presents tempting value

Close to the curiously-named area in County Laois known as “Pike of Rushall”, a 48-acre holding in one block is coming up for public online auction on Thursday, August 3, at 3pm.
The property is in the townland of Mannin, approximately 4km from Borris-in-Ossory and 17km from Durrow.
This is an area of high-quality farmland but, as the selling agent John Hennessy of Portlaoise-based Hennessy Auctioneers points out, this is a substantial parcel of land that represents excellent opportunity rather than a ready-to-go chunk of pastureland.
“The land is in an area of very productive farmland,” says John, “but this property is in need of reclamation/ reseeding. There is a cattle pen and a natural water supply on the land.
“It’s all in one block so we’re expecting good local interest in it… there has been maybe 20% of it that has been reseeded already. It’s the kind of property that hasn’t been intensively farmed.”
The price guide is €400,000. At €8,300 per acre, it presents a tempting prospect in today’s world where good land sells for much more. The auction will be via the LSL online auction system and interested parties need to register with the selling agents Hennessy Auctioneers by 1pm on Tuesday, August 1, with a bidding deposit payable prior to the auction.