23-acre holding north of Limerick already under offer

With the advent of the M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway, as well as the ring-road developments around Limerick city, the area to the north of Limerick has been undergoing gradual transformation from a string of villages to a suburban zone.
Thus, a 23-acre parcel of agricultural land just outside the village of Birdhill in County Tipperary is likely to attract as many farmers as investors with an eye to the potential future of such land parcels.
The property in question is in the townland of Carrigeen and consists of good grazing land in the Golden Vale convenient to the M7.
“It’s in a very convenient location,” says James Lee of Newport-based selling agents REA John Lee. “It’s very handy for Ballina and Limerick city, for example. There’s good road frontage on it as well, with access onto two public roads.”
The land in this particular area tends to be a little heavier than average, he says, so the price expectation is in the region of €8,000 per acre.
However, that hasn’t deterred interest in the holding. The agricultural scene is a busy one and the property is already under offer.