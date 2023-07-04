23-acre holding north of Limerick already under offer

The price expectation is in the region of €8,000 per acre
23-acre holding north of Limerick already under offer

The property is in the townland of Carrigeen and consists of good grazing land in the Golden Vale convenient to the M7.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 13:44
Conor Power

With the advent of the M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway, as well as the ring-road developments around Limerick city, the area to the north of Limerick has been undergoing gradual transformation from a string of villages to a suburban zone.

Thus, a 23-acre parcel of agricultural land just outside the village of Birdhill in County Tipperary is likely to attract as many farmers as investors with an eye to the potential future of such land parcels.

The property in question is in the townland of Carrigeen and consists of good grazing land in the Golden Vale convenient to the M7.

“It’s in a very convenient location,” says James Lee of Newport-based selling agents REA John Lee. “It’s very handy for Ballina and Limerick city, for example. There’s good road frontage on it as well, with access onto two public roads.”

The land in this particular area tends to be a little heavier than average, he says, so the price expectation is in the region of €8,000 per acre.

However, that hasn’t deterred interest in the holding. The agricultural scene is a busy one and the property is already under offer.

Read More

38-acre farm close to Limerick city attracting big market

More in this section

Herd of Friesian cattle Farmers 'up in arms' as water quality review is published
Family of donkeys outdoors in spring. Couple of donkeys on the meadow Animal Welfare Grant Programme opens for applications
Cows standing in a field on a hill with beautiful green scenic summer landscape Teagasc appoints new cattle specialist for the south-west
#Farming - PropertyPlace: LimerickPlace: TipperaryPlace: BirdhillOrganisation: REA John Lee
<p>The family farm income on sheep farms dropped 21% in 2022, "a level of reduction the low-income, vulnerable sheep sector does not have the capacity to absorb", the IFA warned.</p>

Sheep sector 'at a critical point' 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd