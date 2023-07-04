23-acre holding north of Limerick already under offer

With the advent of the M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway, as well as the ring-road developments around Limerick city, the area to the north of Limerick has been undergoing gradual transformation from a string of villages to a suburban zone.

Thus, a 23-acre parcel of agricultural land just outside the village of Birdhill in County Tipperary is likely to attract as many farmers as investors with an eye to the potential future of such land parcels.