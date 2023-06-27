143-acre Meath farm sells for €15k/acre at auction

A spectacular property in Co Meath that was last featured here on May 23 last was successfully sold at public auction last Friday, June 23, at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.

The farm — 6km from Enfield and 11km from Trim — consisted of 143 acres of land with a two-storey farmhouse and outbuildings.

According to the selling agent, Clive Kavanagh of Newbridge-based Jordan Auctioneers, this was a property that would lend itself to a number of different farming practices.

With a modest pre-sale price expectation of €1.43m (€10,000/acre), Mr Kavanagh noted the “farm had not been minded and offered great potential to a new purchaser to improve and develop it”.

Comprising about 1,500sq ft of living space, the house had been recently renovated but still required a number of finishing works to bring it to modern standards.

The yard was located to the rear of the house and provided a range of stone outhouses in need of repair and a three-span hay shed.

When the bidding started, there were four active bidders. This was soon reduced to two interested parties, who battled it out until the hammer came down on a figure of €2.18m (€15,200/acre) — sold to a locally-based family.

“There was good interest in the farm from the outset, which is likely a reflection of the current land market and also the difficulty in getting a holding in excess of 100 acres in the one block,” commented Mr Kavanagh afterwards.