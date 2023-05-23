143-acre farm in the Royal County guiding €1.43m at auction

Holding in the heart of some of the most sought-after properties in the country
Cooltown House is 6km from Enfield and 11km from the heritage town of Trim.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 10:16
Conor Power

Coming up for sale by public auction at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at 3pm on Friday, June 23, next is a high-quality 143-acre farm in Co Meath.

Cooltown House is 6km from Enfield and 11km from the heritage town of Trim. The M4 motorway lies 7km to the south, accessed here at Junction 9.

This is in the heart of some of the most sought-after properties in the country. Not only are these among the richest, most fertile lands in Ireland, but the connections here are also second to none. Dublin Airport is just 40 minutes away from this idyllic rural location, while Enfield village provides all the necessary services for day-to-day living.

For the more serious long-term shopping, there is an excellent choice by venturing a little further. Both Liffey Valley and Kildare Village are very accessible. 

With Enfield supplying all educational needs up to Leaving Cert level, the nearest third-level institution at Maynooth University is easily accessible by train and bus.

The two-storey farmhouse extends to over 1,500sq ft and is in reasonably good condition.
The two-storey farmhouse extends to over 1,500sq ft and is in reasonably good condition.

The house in question consists of a two-storey farmhouse extending to over 1,500sq ft. Overall, the house is in reasonably good condition, having undergone renovation works in recent years, but is in need of completion. Accommodation includes a number of reception rooms and four bedrooms.

The yard, meanwhile, is located at the rear of the main house. It consists of a three-span hay shed as well as a number of stone outhouses. The latter are in need of repair but represent a good deal of potential.

This is the kind of property that will suit a number of different clients — ideally someone who will look to live in the house and work the farm. According to the selling agent Clive Kavanagh, the appeal of this unique property is in its size and its broad reach.

“It’s an ideal farm for livestock, a dairy farm or for an equestrian project,” said Mr Kavanagh. “It’s a rare opportunity, providing some 143 acres all in one block.”

It’s a rare package indeed and comes with a guide price of €1.43m.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

