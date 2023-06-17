Lighten Up: Rod, 'don't forget your shovel' when you come to Cork

I'm a big fan of Rod Stewart.

I'm probably his biggest fan in the parish of Kilmichael.

As a youngster, I would enthusiastically tape his songs off the radio, and now as an old fellow, I would gladly give my hind teeth for the chance to see him live.

Alas, I don't have the spondulicks (nor the hind teeth) at present to match my enthusiasm; the tickets for his Live at the Marquee concerts this week were way out of my league.

But hopefully, the next time around, I might have an auld sow to sell or a bullock to hawk in order to pay for the privilege.

Rod is a class act.

Unlike other rockers, who eventually disappoint by either coming up with dull songs or turning up dead, Rod never disappoints.

Like my old trousers, he seems to be around forever.

And whether involved in the farming task of piking dung or cleaning out a blocked drain, if Rod comes on over the wireless singing a rendition of 'Maggie May' or 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?', I always find myself swinging my old shovel or working my pike into the dung heap with renewed energy.

Rod always strikes the right chord.

And better again, Rod doesn't just impress while on stage; he impresses off stage too.

Last year, in his native England, having grown tired of driving his flashy Ferrari through an endless array of potholes, Rod decided to do something about it. So, what did he do?

Did he write a letter of complaint to his local authority? Did he voice his concerns on local radio? Did he make contact with the English equivalent of the Healy-Rae brothers?

He did nothing of the kind. He didn't want to talk about it.

Instead, he rolled up his sleeves, ordered a load of gravel, spat on his hands, grabbed a shovel and, with a few friends, got busy filling in potholes.

The rural community had never seen the likes of it. It was the talk of the place.

Rod Stewart working his shovel like the devil himself.

He worked that shovel with the same energy as he works an audience of thousands.

The building industry lost a fine plasterer's apprentice when Rod Stewart decided to go with the singing game.

The same man, I imagine, could milk 200 cows in an hour or pike square bales of hay into a silage trailer faster than you or I could take them.

If you had Rod Stewart drawing in silage this summer, rest assured, you wouldn't be waiting around the yard for him. He would rattle that old silage trailer like he rattles out the hits.

Rod Stewart would have made a fine farmer if the singing bug hadn't gotten in the way - of that, there can be little doubt.

Anyhow, my hope is that now with Rod in Cork, something might be done about the potholes. There is every 'Reason to Believe ' that, along with his band, he may also have packed his shovel.

We have roads around here that clearly only Rod Stewart can mend. Potholes that would have 'Maggie May' in tears.

With the concerts over, I'm hoping Rod will get the chance to see our rural roads and the appalling state they are in.

I'd happily take him for a spin myself along the bumpy boreens from here to Beara. Roads that have driven us all to distraction. Every picture tells a story, Rod.

We are a forgotten people. Tar has become more precious than gold out here, a luxury dispensed only to the chosen few.

I'm hoping that once Rod sees our plight, he might once more dispense with all the formalities and, with his bandmates, get a bit of spontaneous resurfacing done.

Having exhausted every other avenue, Rod Stewart is rural Ireland's last hope.