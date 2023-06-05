'New Irish' who want to work could help horticulture sector

Asylum-seekers and refugees could ease labour shortages in farming and related sectors, the Government was told during a debate in the Seanad.

Senator Joe O’Reilly asked why it took so long to get “our new Irish” who want to work in the system into the workforce in areas like the horticulture sector.

He said it was bizarre to have people in rooms and facilities around the country while there was a shortage of workers.

Senator Victor Boyhan, who raised the issue, said seasonal workers were critical to agriculture and horticulture in the role they play in harvesting, planting, packing and other related issues.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment would trial a pilot seasonal employment permit scheme in the fruit and vegetable picking sector next summer.

It will involve a limited number of permits and will be reviewed by the department at the end of the growing season.

Increasing shortage of workers

The move follows an increasing shortage of workers in the dairying, meat-packing, equine, fruit and horticultural industries.

Mr Heydon said there was a real need for seasonal work permits from an industry perspective. Certain industries, such as horticulture, are seasonal by their nature and annual work permits do not work for them.

“They need that element of flexibility. As a State, we must ensure that when we provide that flexibility, it is good for business and our economy, and for keeping those businesses going at their time of need,” he said.

Mr Heydon said there was also a need to ensure that in providing that flexibility, people who might be vulnerable are not marginalised.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said a key objective of the seasonal employment permit was to provide workers for sectors that have recurrent short-term employment needs, but for which general employment permits are not suitable.

It is all about the safeguards that are in place to ensure there is no exploitation and that the system works for the people receiving the permits, those who do the work, every bit as much as it works for the businesses for whom they are working, he said.

Senator Boyhan said the national minimum wage was increased by 80 cents on January 1 and is now €11.30 per hour, not a lot of money to live on in these times.

He noted the Irish Congress of Trade Unions had called for an increase to the national minimum wage, particularly for low-income workers in industries such as agriculture and horticulture.

Low-paid workers earning the minimum wage in the agriculture and horticulture industries are hurting disproportionately as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, he said.

Senator Boyhan called for ongoing public engagement and consultation with the horticultural and equine sectors.

“There are real challenges, and we see it in the mushroom sector too. Let us utilise people who are willing and prepared, regardless of their status, and want a fair opportunity for fair employment for fair pay,” he said.

Seasonal employment permit

Mr Heydon said the department recently consulted with stakeholders to get feedback on the introduction of the seasonal employment permit and the general transferability of most employment permits.

“That is the key; if they are transferable, it empowers the employee. It takes the power away from an employer that might have bad intentions,” he said.

Mr Heydon reiterated that all employment permit holders in Ireland have the same labour rights as other employees in the State under Irish law. It was important to put that on the record.

The additional rights that are provided within the framework for the seasonal employment permit will go further to ensure the potential for abuse of this type of scheme, as observed in other jurisdictions, is significantly mitigated.

Furthermore, the analysis of the pilot scheme will provide another safeguard and opportunity to further fine-tune the scheme prior to the roll-out.

This will ensure we can have an appropriate seasonal scheme that works for business, works for the workers who come here and is good overall for our society and our economy, he said.

Senator Boyhan, speaking during a subsequent debate, said a lot of people were waiting for their status to be processed.

“We have asylum-seekers. We have people willing and wanting to work. We should have a relaxed regime for those who are able and willing and have been processed to some extent that they can work,” he said.

Land tax

The other aspect and challenge for horticulture is the residential-zoned land tax, he said, referencing north Co Dublin in particular.

“I have received a number of emails regarding the challenges around horticultural farmers who are already under pressure in growing crops such as salad crops, cabbage and potatoes, and now these lands have been identified for a potential tax.

“We are going to run people off the land. There is this constant disconnect between the national policymakers and agriculture, rural Ireland, horticulture and forestry.

“I would like a focused debate on the horticultural food sector, including the mushroom sector, which is part of that and the challenges around peat,” he said.