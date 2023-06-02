New national strategy aiming for 30% increase in horticulture farm-gate value 

The new National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027 has been launched.

Announced by Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett at Bloom 2023, the stakeholder-led strategy has been described as a "major milestone" for the sector, setting down a "clear vision to grow a more profitable, value-added sector, driven by innovation and sustainability and provides a roadmap for the sector to achieve this potential".

Eight key actions

Eight key strategic actions have been identified in the strategy as key to addressing the challenges and opportunities for the industry and implementation of these actions is expected to drive change and growth across all the horticulture industry’s sub-sectors.

The eight key strategic actions in the strategy are:

Strengthen the position of the grower in the marketplace;

Develop a written charter between growers, consolidators, and retailers, and increase consumer demand for local, in-season, fresh, quality fruit, vegetables, and plants;

Establish the framework for a permanent non-EEA seasonal workers’ scheme for the horticulture industry to ensure a reliable supply of skilled seasonal workers in the short to medium term while innovation and research into automation is intensified;

Review horticulture course availability and suitability for a modern dynamic sector, enabling the educational platforms to attract talent that will drive the horticulture sector to realise its true potential;

Research and development for the industry;

Better data and information for better insights;

Integrate horticulture back into the broader agricultural knowledge and innovation system;

Support innovation and diversification.

If all the actions in this strategy are implemented, a 30% increase in farm-gate value from €529m in 2022 to €688m by the end of 2027 is anticipated, generating more rural employment and thriving local communities.

Crucial industry

Minister Charlie McConalogue said the strategy "charts an important way forward for this crucial industry which many citizens depend on for their livelihoods and for access to fresh local quality produce".

"I recognise the challenges in relation to fairness and transparency in the supply chain and we must strengthen the position of growers in the marketplace," Mr McConalogue said.

"I want to see this sector grow and flourish in the years ahead and I am confident that it will with strong leadership and collaboration between the sector’s key players in implementing the actions in this strategy."

The strategy is the result of a multi-criteria analysis of the actions identified in the KPMG report 'Opportunities for the Irish Horticulture Sector' published last year, in conjunction with further desk research and public and stakeholder consultation through the Horticulture Industry Forum sub-committee which represents the industry.

Minister Hackett commented: "I am delighted to launch this important strategy for the sector and I thank everyone involved, in particular the Horticulture Industry Forum for their work to date.

"However, our work is not finished and to achieve our vision will require us to work smarter, leverage relevant science and technology, value our existing growers and businesses and encourage new entrants."

Ms Hackett has called on consumers to "recognise and value the Irish horticulture sector and to play their part by supporting fresh, locally grown produce and Irish trees and plants when it is available, be that in the supermarket, garden centre, your local grocer or on the menu in restaurants across Ireland".

Decline in growers

While covering less than 2% of agricultural land, the Irish horticulture industry accounts for approximately 11% of total agri-food jobs, according to the Department of Agriculture.

This industry is responsible for providing employment directly to more than 7,000 people involved in primary production and a further 11,000 people involved downstream.

The industry has a farm-gate value of €529 million in 2022, of which €429m was edible horticulture and €100m was amenity and other non-edible products.

Although the number of growers has declined over the past 20 years, farm-gate value has increased by 78% in the last decade.

Mushrooms and potatoes account for 45% of the total farm gate value.

For edible horticulture, most of what is produced in Ireland is consumed domestically, apart from mushrooms where approximately 85% are exported to the UK.

The fresh produce retail market was valued at approximately €1.63bn in 2022, where fruit accounted for €810m, vegetables €593m, and potatoes €231m.