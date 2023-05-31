€43m national cattle genomics programme launched 

€43m national cattle genomics programme launched 

ICBF chairman Michael Doran said the initiative will help provide a range of decision-making tools to help farming meet its environmental, social, and economic sustainability targets.

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 12:26
Rachel Martin

Ireland will soon be able to boast a €43m world-first national cattle genotyping programme.

FARMING - DAIRY SECTOR

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

This programme, which is being run through a strategic public-private partnership model, will enhance the environmental sustainability, health and productivity of Irish beef and dairy herds.

The first year of the project, 2023, will have a €23m budget and will be funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, with the five-year programme to be notified to the European Commission under agriculture state aid rules. From 2024 onwards, the costs will be shared equally between the Department, industry and farmers.

Speaking at the launch, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the funding will allow a "critical mass" of herds to participate in the first year.

“We are stepping out a hugely ambitious and world-first programme that will ensure that Irish farming remains the most pioneering agriculture sector in the world. This is the first step in delivering on our ambition of genotyping all cattle in the country," he said.

“By harnessing genetic data, the programme will empower Irish farmers to make informed breeding decisions, optimise herd management and animal welfare, and contribute towards Ireland’s climate action targets.

“I am confident that genotyping on a national scale will contribute to Ireland’s ambition to becoming a world leader in sustainable food systems, in line with our shared Food Vision 2030 strategy.” 

The voluntary genotyping programme, which will be available to both beef and dairy herd owners, will run over a five-year period and represents a significant step towards realising the minister’s ambition for Ireland to be the first country in the world to genotype the national bovine herd.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) will administer the programme on behalf of the Department. Full details on the application process will be made public in the coming weeks.

Mr McConalogue added: “We are well placed to develop work in this area. Ireland has made a good start on genotyping, particularly through my Department’s innovative schemes to enhance the environmental and economic performance for the beef sector, such as the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and its successor Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).”

ICBF chairman Michael Doran said the initiative will help provide a range of decision-making tools to help farming meet its environmental, social, and economic sustainability targets.

More in this section

growing lawn, green lawn Nitrate poisoning warning for herd managers
A open farm gate in rural Wales New guides for farmers on land eligibility and conditionality under new CAP  
Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Emission targets 25by30
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is "really positive that so many farmers have applied".</p>

Over 128,000 applications to BISS and other area-based schemes

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd