23-acre South Tipp farm hits over €30k/acre at auction

A 23-acre property last featured here on May 3 was sold at auction last Friday at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir.

The auction was conducted by David Shee of Carrick-based auctioneers Shee & Hawe, who described the holding as “really top-quality… there isn’t a bad square inch on it”.

The farm came with a traditional property requiring renovations. The price expectation for the house on 1.3 acres with outbuildings was in the region of €250,000, while the expectation for the land was in the region of €15,000 to €16,000 an acre.

At the first attempt on the day of the auction, the bidding for the entire lot reached €790,000. The individual lots were then offered and on returning to the main lot, the bidding continued and swiftly reached €900,000 before auctioneer David Shee brought the hammer down.

“We were very happy with the result on behalf of the vendors,” said Mr Shee afterwards.

“There had been a lot of interest in the property in the lead-up to auction day, but the final result was ahead of expectations. Excluding the residence, the lands made in the region of €32,000 an acre.”

The eventual purchaser, he added, is an adjoining landowner, and it is expected the property will continue to be operated as farmland.