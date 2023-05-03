€15-€16k an acre expected at auction of 23-acre South Tipp farm

The holding is broken into lots of the house on 1.3 acres with outbuildings and then 21.9 acres of land
€15-€16k an acre expected at auction of 23-acre South Tipp farm

There is a house and outbuildings with the lands – a traditional-style farmhouse in sound structural condition but in need of upgrading and modernisation.

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 07:17
Conor Power

Coming up for sale by public auction in just over three weeks’ time is a 23-acre farm in South Tipperary, presented in two lots.

The auction takes place at 12 noon on Friday, May 26, at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir for the farm located in the townland of Castletown, approximately 5km from Carrick-on-Suir, 28km from Waterford and 22km from Clonmel.

According to the selling agent David Shee of Carrick-based auctioneers Shee & Hawe, the property is “located in an attractive rural setting and prime farming country in South Tipperary… It’s really top-quality ground. There isn’t a bad square inch on it.”

Accommodation includes entrance porch and hall, sitting room, kitchen, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

The house on its own with outbuildings is certainly going to be of interest to a number of people or it could suit someone buying the entire holding as a potential money-earner. With the breaking into lots of the property of the house on 1.3 acres with outbuildings and then the 21.9 acres of land, the likelihood that these will sell as separate lots is probably the stronger.

However, all will be revealed on the day of the auction. The price expectation is €250,000 for the house and buildings on 1.3 acres, with price expectations for the land in the region of €15,000 to €16,000 per acre.

€18-€20k/acre price guide for 54-acre farm for Cashel auction

