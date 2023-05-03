€15-€16k an acre expected at auction of 23-acre South Tipp farm

Coming up for sale by public auction in just over three weeks’ time is a 23-acre farm in South Tipperary, presented in two lots.

The auction takes place at 12 noon on Friday, May 26, at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir for the farm located in the townland of Castletown, approximately 5km from Carrick-on-Suir, 28km from Waterford and 22km from Clonmel.