Denis Lehane: Talk of nudist Greenway for Cork

In this hot time of the year, when it's hard to keep your clothes on, it's no surprise to hear encouraging talk surrounding the subject of nudism.

On our farms, with silage at full swing, only the very bashful remain fully clothed.

Most of us hard-working farmers are as good as naked already!

Many farmers, large and small, myself included, go topless for the duration of the silage season, much to the delight, I'm sure, of the local female population.

With a fine barrel chest on me that would put Vladmir Putin to shame, it's no wonder West Cork becomes such a mecca for tourists and general sightseers during the summer months.

Everybody wants to catch a glimpse of the bare-chested farmer as he trundles through a village on a tractor hauling his load of silage.

Ladies, the bare-chested farmer, like the ripe strawberry in May, is in season at present.

And so, with all the stripping down already being performed, it comes as no surprise to hear news that the beautiful Greenway that runs alongside the mid Cork village of Coachford may soon be welcoming nudists of every size and shape.

'Tis only a rumour of course, at present, but as with every rumour, ye never really know for sure.

This particular Greenway, nestled alongside the river Lee reservoir, has given all who walk it an immense sense of pleasure and well-being for many years.

For walkers, runners and people who simply enjoy a good ride, the views offered are breath taking.

The time spent there can be an exhilarating experience and excellent for mind and body.

I have strolled along that particular pathway on numerous occasions - with all my clothes on, I might add - and I see nothing wrong with doing the same walk in the nip.

So long as the dogs behave themselves, the brambles don't impose, the midges don't plague you, there should be nothing to hinder your progress.

But do remember to wear shoes - I wouldn't recommend going barefoot. It's not Lough Derg after all.

Anyhow, I wouldn't personally walk the Greenway nude myself for fear of upsetting anglers who line the route; I might make them feel inadequate. But everyone to their own.

Now the plan, as much as there is a plan at present, is to open the Lee Valley Greenway on a Wednesday morning from the hours of 10am to high noon, for the pleasure of the nudists.

It's the ideal time really, after the cows are done and before the real work begins.

The hope is, of course, that the effort might encourage Germans, Dutch and other continental types who think nothing of casting a brassiere into the bushes to visit the area.

Why Wednesday was chosen, I have no idea, perhaps it's because it is the one day of the week when most clothes are washed.

Anyhow Wednesday has been chosen by the wise people behind the venture and we will simply have to grin and bare it.

I personally would welcome nudists to Coachford with open arms and I'm sure I'm not alone.

The benefits to the local economy could be immense. Nudists might be nude, but the roll of notes is never too far away.

If the plan goes ahead, I believe it will be the first nude Greenway in Ireland.

But I stand to be corrected on that front, for I don't have all the facts and figures in front of me. All I had are a few titbits to go on.

Earlier this year, the village of Coachford celebrated its 200th anniversary.

Two hundred years have swept by since the Founding Fathers laid the first cornerstone.

How appropriate it would be then for the present inhabitants of the village to swing open their doors to nudists.

I drive past that particular walkway on a daily basis, sometimes on a tractor and other times in an old backfiring old jeep, and I firmly believe that the sight of nudists wouldn't impinge my driving in any way whatsoever.

Indeed, it might improve my concentration all the more.