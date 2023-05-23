Tillage Capital Investment Scheme opens

The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is now open for applications.

The scheme aims to facilitate the tillage sector to develop a targeted and precise approach focusing on environmental dividends, efficiency, and growth.

The main investment areas for the scheme include grain storage; rainwater harvesting; GPS machinery control; sprayers (GPS controlled only); fertiliser spreaders (GPS controlled only); pesticide reduction; and potato harvesting equipment.

Reducing inputs

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this scheme will assist tillage farmers seeking to "invest in reducing inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers, maintaining soil quality through minimum cultivation techniques, while supporting the maintenance of tillage as a land use in Ireland".

"Tillage farmers may also avail of relevant investments in the other TAMS 3 schemes, such as slurry storage and LESS equipment," he said.

"In addition to the wide range of investment available, in particular supporting precision farming systems, there is also a wide range of potato handling, planting, and harvesting equipment included for the first time, with the aim of helping to develop the seed potato sector in Ireland."

'Integral'

This tillage scheme is the seventh of 10 schemes to open under the new TAMS 3, following the launch of the Solar Capital Investment Scheme, the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme, the Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme, and the Dairy Equipment Scheme, among others.

"The tillage sector is an important and integral component of the agri-food industry making a significant contribution to overall agricultural output," Mr McConalogue said.

It is a sector I firmly believe in and is a sector that I want to see grow and develop further.

"The importance of the sector is underpinned by the Food Vision 2030 strategy and the Climate Action Plan 2023 where a target is set out to increase the area in tillage to 400,000 by 2030."

The remaining three TAMS schemes will open on a phased basis during tranche 1 which is expected to close on June 16.