Industry says business opportunities in China 'will continue to grow' following agri-food trade mission 

Industry is confident that business opportunities in China "will continue to grow" as this week's agri-food trade mission concludes.

The first post-pandemic full ministerial trade mission to China in cooperation with Bord Bia took place, with Bord Bia hosting 14 Irish exporters.

The focus of the trip led by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was on raising the profile of Irish food and drink with customers in Beijing and Shanghai through a series of events, and supporting the 14 Irish meat and dairy companies representing Ireland at SIAL, the largest food and drink trade show in China.

According to Minister McConalogue, the trade mission "allowed us to reconnect, strengthen partnerships, support the Irish agri-food sector in building new opportunities in China, and improved our understanding of the Chinese market".

"This is a market which presents significant opportunities for Irish products given the increasing demand for high-quality food in China," he said.

"From my engagements this week, it is clear there is a growing demand for the safe, sustainable, and top-quality food, seafood, and beverage products produced by our farmers, fishers, and food and drink companies."

Progress

Minister McConalogue’s meetings with his ministerial counterparts in China included discussions on meat market access issues. This follows the reopening of the Chinese market to Irish beef earlier this year.

"In-person engagement on market access issues is the most effective way to achieve positive results. I am pleased that discussions this week, both with my counterparts and at official level, will allow us to continue to make progress on these issues over the coming period," the minister added.

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O'Toole said that given that this market has just reopened following pandemic restrictions, the "high levels of engagement between Irish exporters and buyers is encouraging and assures me that business opportunities in China will continue to grow".