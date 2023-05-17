148-acre farm near Lismore with period house a rare find

148-acre farm near Lismore with period house a rare find

Rath House, on 148 acres near Lismore, Co Waterford.

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 15:39
Conor Power

A 148-acre farm in West Waterford is new to the market with Dungarvan-based auctioneers Harty & Co.

The land use is mixed, including excellent grassland as well as forestry. The residence, meanwhile, is a period property that cuts a striking presence.

Rath House is in the townland of Rath Lower, just 1km north of the heritage town of Lismore on the River Blackwater.

“The house is listed as a Country House on the list of protected structures,” says selling agent Margaret Harty. “It dates back to the 1850s when it was part of the Estate of the Dukes of Devonshire … It’s a fine farm. The house needs major refurbishment but there’s an awful lot of character to it.”

There are extensive formal gardens to the front of the house which has a design of a single-storey cottage between two taller ‘wings’ attached at either end. In addition, there are a number of stone outbuildings that could be suitable for conversion, as well as a five-span shed and lean-to structure.

“There are 25 acres of forestry,” says Margaret, “with the rest of it in pasture. All the fields are large — 12 or 15 acres in each one.”

There are still over ten years of premiums to run on the plantation and the grassland is of excellent quality, according to the agents.

Overall, it’s an opportunity to purchase almost 150 acres of land in West Waterford, where such opportunities are few. The price guide is between €1,800,000 and €2,000,000 (€12k - €13k/acre).

