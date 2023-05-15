Road safety appeal issued for silage season

"This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically."
Road safety appeal issued for silage season

Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them, and to keep left where possible and safe to do so, to allow other vehicles pass safely.

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 11:12
Kathleen O'Sullivan

With the silage-cutting season underway, drivers of farm machinery and other road users are being urged to share the roads safely. 

Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said that with it being a busy time on farms as contractors bring in silage, she is appealing for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers, and other machinery exiting from fields and farmyards.

Ms Doyle is also urging anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to cut back on their speed, not to get distracted, and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk or a cycle.

Be on the lookout

"This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically," Ms Doyle said.

"I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers, and other farm machinery on the road. 

"If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so."

Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them, Ms Doyle added, and to keep left where possible and safe to do so, to allow other vehicles to pass safely.

"It's also important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road, and always be on the lookout for other road users," she said.

Read More

Inspection campaign to begin following 34 farm vehicle-related deaths over five years 

More in this section

Herd of cows at the meadow against sunset Farmers reminded of approaching closing date for suckler scheme
Freshly processed milk Electricity costs for farmers up over 62% in a year
Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic Salesian Agricultural College converting drystock farm to organic
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>The focus of the trip, which will be led by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, is about raising the profile of Irish food and drink with customers in Beijing and Shanghai through a series of events. Picture: Damien Storan</p>

First post-pandemic agri-food trade mission to China gets underway

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd