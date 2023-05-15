Road safety appeal issued for silage season

With the silage-cutting season underway, drivers of farm machinery and other road users are being urged to share the roads safely.

Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said that with it being a busy time on farms as contractors bring in silage, she is appealing for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers, and other machinery exiting from fields and farmyards.

Ms Doyle is also urging anyone driving farm machinery, especially on rural roads, to cut back on their speed, not to get distracted, and understand that around every corner could be a neighbouring family or friend out for a walk or a cycle.

Be on the lookout

"This is a very busy time of year for farmers. The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically," Ms Doyle said.

"I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers, and other farm machinery on the road.

"If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so."

Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them, Ms Doyle added, and to keep left where possible and safe to do so, to allow other vehicles to pass safely.

"It's also important that drivers recognise this, pay extra attention to the road, and always be on the lookout for other road users," she said.