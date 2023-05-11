First meeting of Food Vision Tillage Group held

The first meeting of the Food Vision 2030 Tillage Group has been held.

The group is chaired by Matt Dempsey, and participants are drawn from farming organisations, industry, and state bodies.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that tillage plays a "significant role" in Ireland's food and feed security by providing high-quality produce to the animal feed industry and to the food and drinks industry.

Government has committed to growing Ireland's tillage area to 400,000 hectares by 2030.

Addressing the group, the minister acknowledged the current difficulties being experienced by tillage growers, saying: "I am acutely aware of the current concerns among tillage growers with lower grain prices and high input costs combined with difficult weather conditions that impacted on autumn and spring sowing.

"We must focus on developing the many opportunities that are within our control and I believe that working together we can grow this important sector in the years ahead while further enhancing its competitiveness and environmental credentials.

"The tillage sector is of immense and critical importance to the overall ecosystem of our agri-food sector.

"From food to feed to the drinks sector, the tillage sector is the backbone of so many elements of our sector."

Targets

Chairman Matt Dempsey said that Ireland has the capacity to produce high yields of high-quality tillage crops for a wide variety of uses.

He added: "Setting clear targets and recommending policies to increase output given the high level of imports in the sector is the primary objective of this Food Vision Tillage Group.

"I am honoured to have been asked to chair such an informed and representative grouping and look forward to working with the members to develop a blueprint that will stimulate the Irish tillage sector in its drive for greater output, efficiency, and profitability."

The minister has tasked the group with providing a detailed plan and recommendations by the end of July with a final plan to be submitted during the final quarter of 2023.

Potential shortages

The Food Vision Tillage Group will "need to get to grips quickly" with all the issues facing the sector, a farm organisation has said.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association tillage chairman Gavin Carberry said that with 30% of spring sowing yet to be done, this "will only add to the already predicted shortage of straw and grain later in the year".

"What the tillage sector can or cannot produce in any given year has a huge knock-on effect on all the other sectors," Mr Carberry said.

"Already this year we know the overall tillage area is set to fall by some 8,000 hectares, and in terms of our ability to supply enough grains for feed or straw for bedding over the winter, the outlook does not look good."

Mr Carberry said options for tillage farmers are "diminishing" and there is now a possibility that land could be left idle.

"The weather has been against us in recent weeks; the advice from Teagasc is to try to keep sowing for another week or two but there is no guarantee that it will be possible," he said.

"If we cannot sow grains and cereals, we are looking at planting maize or beet crops which itself is problematic as there may be no market for it."

Work cut out

Mr Carberry added that tillage farmers are also experiencing "massive difficulties" when it comes to leasing land.

"Many dairy farmers are looking to increase their holdings due to changes in the nitrates regulations which leaves the lower income sectors unable to compete," he explained.

"Grain prices are also down to 2018 levels - despite big increases in our costs. None of this tallies with the Government's stated aim of increasing the national tillage area as part of our climate strategy.

"It is clear the Food Vision Tillage Group will have its work cut out, but it is also clear that more tactical planning encompassing all sectors is required. We need solutions that address the needs of each sector without negatively impacting other sectors."