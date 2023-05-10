53-acre Golden Vale Limerick farm seeking €11k/acre

Located 6km to the southeast of Kilmallock in Co Limerick, a 53-acre farm is new to the market with GVM Auctioneers.
The property is in the townland of Laurencetown South, about 15km from Charleville and 24km from Mitchelstown in a part of Munster strongly associated with a vibrant and industrious agricultural scene.
The property is described by the agents as an outstanding roadside farm which boasts a good stretch of road frontage, in easily managed sheltered fields.
“It’s new enough to the market, so it’s difficult to gauge the level of interest in it just yet. Having said that, we have had a good few enquiries already. It’s good quality land," said Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock branch,
There is a collection of outbuildings and wintering facilities and the agents describe these as being of an older design but usable nonetheless. These include a hay barn with a lean-to and cubicle house.
The price guide of €600,000 (€11,300/acre) is reflective of prices being achieved by similar properties in the area in recent years. The way things are going, it represents good value for a substantial piece of Golden Vale land.