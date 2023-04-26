Fancy being able to fly right to the door of your new €10m farm?

Some of the oldest documented farmland in the world is set to be sold across four lots, estate agency Sherry FitzGerald has confirmed.

With 6000 years of documented history and now home to Devenish's ground-breaking food production research centre, Dowth Hall is a significant estate of rolling lands and lush woodland with a breathtaking backdrop of the Boyne Valley in the heart of Co Meath.

The farm, which is bounded by the River Boyne and offers "spectacular" views over Newgrange Stone Age Passage Tomb, includes private access and fishing rights to the river, a beautiful walled garden, stables and an historic 18th-century seven-bedroom Georgian country residence, as the focal point of the estate.

Dowth Hall.

A further five additional houses surrounding the main house are also included.

The 552 acres of agricultural land set in Ireland's Boyne Valley, which are currently owned by nutrition firm Devenish, are likely among the most researched and researched land in the world, and has been the testing site for the firm's carbon sequestration research. It's also one of 12 exemplary sustainable farms worldwide, the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms.

Agents say the ground is for several uses, such as grazing or tillage; however, it is currently laid out in grazing paddocks and woodlands.

The sale will be split into four lots including:

Lot 1 – Dowth Hall on c.368acres – Asking €6m.

Lot 2 – Netterville on c.100acres – Asking €2.85m. (Netterville bounds Dowth, but cannot be seen from Dowth, so both are private from each other, facilitating the potential for them to be sold as separate lots).

Lot 3 – An 84-acre out-farm with an asking price of €1.25m.

Lot 4 – The entire – Dowth, Netterville and out farm (approximately 552 acres) with an asking price of €10m.

Also included in the Estate is Netterville Manor, a significant country house of Victorian architectural excellence extending to 562 sq.m approx. (6,049 sq.ft approx.) of accommodation. Full planning permission for the restoration of the Main Residence

Stockmen thinking of placing a bid will be pleased to hear, selling points for the property include an "excellent road network throughout the lands" with the majority said to have been recently fenced and well secured.

The farm is located just outside the historic town of Drogheda and the village of Slane, in the heart of Co Meath, and is around 47km from Dublin International Airport - not that that matters too much when the sale also includes a private grass airstrip on land adjacent to the estate.