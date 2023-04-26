Leasing a 'self-correcting phenomenon'

“For leasing, it has certainly been an extraordinary year,” said Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network. “But the whole land market is going to correct itself in the course of time.”
As he and other commentators point out, the reason that people are paying up to €500 per acre is because it makes economic sense for people to do so.
Unlike the usual model of purchasing land, the leasing market is far more prone to the winds of economic change and, as soon as it becomes unviable to pay over a certain amount of money for a land lease agreement, then the market will react accordingly. In other words, prices are liable to come down again.
“It’s something that will regularise itself in time… Every time that there’s a poor milk year or a poor harvest or a poor beef year, people will be paying less.”
In today’s market, the conacre system is practically non-existent, with almost exclusively five and ten-year leases prevailing.
In many ways, leasing is the ideal situation as the tenant farmer will have a five, seven or ten-year window and will, in principle, look after the land much better than someone whose interest is only for a one-year window.
It is advisable, however, for a rent review to be written into whatever leasing agreement one has. It’s a safety valve that will ensure the lease being paid is reflective of the fluctuating market conditions.