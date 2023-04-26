Leasing a 'self-correcting phenomenon'

Agricultural land is leasing for up to €500 per acre across many parts of Ireland.
Leasing a 'self-correcting phenomenon'

Agricultural land is leasing for up to €500 per acre across many parts of Ireland.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 14:05
Conor Power

“For leasing, it has certainly been an extraordinary year,” said Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network. “But the whole land market is going to correct itself in the course of time.” 

As he and other commentators point out, the reason that people are paying up to €500 per acre is because it makes economic sense for people to do so.

Unlike the usual model of purchasing land, the leasing market is far more prone to the winds of economic change and, as soon as it becomes unviable to pay over a certain amount of money for a land lease agreement, then the market will react accordingly. In other words, prices are liable to come down again.

“It’s something that will regularise itself in time… Every time that there’s a poor milk year or a poor harvest or a poor beef year, people will be paying less.”

In today’s market, the conacre system is practically non-existent, with almost exclusively five and ten-year leases prevailing. 

In many ways, leasing is the ideal situation as the tenant farmer will have a five, seven or ten-year window and will, in principle, look after the land much better than someone whose interest is only for a one-year window. 

It is advisable, however, for a rent review to be written into whatever leasing agreement one has. It’s a safety valve that will ensure the lease being paid is reflective of the fluctuating market conditions.

More in this section

Young farmers arrive at Government buildings after 79km march demanding better future Young farmers arrive at Government buildings after 79km march demanding better future
Dairy Cattle under a Summer Sky. Waterford farmland most expensive in Ireland as national prices continue to rise
Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggsh Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week
#Farming - Property
<p>The yield of wheat rose by 0.1 tonnes per hectare, up by 0.8%, with barley falling by 0.1 tonnes per hectare, a decrease of 1.5%. </p>

Cereal production up 3.7% following strong year for wheat, oat and barley

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd