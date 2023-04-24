Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus

Irish beef is back in the Chinese market with the first shipment from Ireland arriving in Shanghai.

In January, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China following a suspension in May 2020 due to an isolated case of atypical BSE.

A container of Irish beef supplied by ABP arrived into the port of Shanghai earlier today.

Momentum

Speaking from Shanghai, Bord Bia’s China manager Conor O’Sullivan said that "we are delighted to welcome Irish beef back into the Chinese market" after the suspension of almost three years.

"Bord Bia is now engaged in an Irish beef relaunch campaign focusing on trade seminars, chef demonstrations, and media engagement," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Over the next month, we will be exhibiting at two major international meat trade shows in China – the China International Meat Industry Exhibition and SIAL China in May – to showcase Irish beef to Chinese buyers.

"After first entering in 2018, Ireland quickly established a reputation as a leading supplier of grass-fed beef in China.

"We had a lot of success building market share into higher value foodservice and retail channels. We are eager to regain that significant momentum in China."

Beef consumption

Beef access was granted to Ireland in 2018, and by 2019 exports had reached almost €40m, the last full year of trade.

In 2020, beef exports were on track to far exceed 2019 levels, with January to May figures having more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year.

Beef consumption in Chinese foodservice remains the primary channel for beef consumption in China, with frozen beef making up an estimated 60% of the total consumption.

Bord Bia’s insight and planning specialist for Asia Evelyn Chiang said that a key trend emerging in the foodservice sector is the preference for chains of restaurants to use imported beef.

"Chinese consumers highly value the quality of their food ingredients and the quality of imported beef is highly regarded, presenting a significant opportunity for Irish beef suppliers," Ms Chiang said.

"Hot-pot restaurants, steakhouses, and barbecue restaurants are all seeking high-quality and reliable imported beef, which is great news for Irish companies in the market.

"This rise of e-commerce and specialised stores is part of the changing consumption patterns in China’s expanding middle class, which puts a premium on health and taste."

In December 2022, Bord Bia launched a three-year €1.3m EU beef and lamb promotion to promote the safety, sustainability, and natural values of beef and lamb to Chinese consumers and customers.

This month, Bord Bia welcomes 15 Chinese government representatives to Ireland for a two-week knowledge transfer programme on an itinerary involving visits to Irish farms and processors as part of the EU pork and poultry campaign. This campaign is running concurrently with the EU beef and lamb campaign in China.