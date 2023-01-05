Irish beef exports to China will resume, it has been announced.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 by the Department of Agriculture of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

This isolated case was detected by the department’s surveillance programme, did not enter the food chain, and posed no risk to human health.

Atypical BSE occurs naturally and sporadically in all cattle populations at a very low rate and is not considered a public health risk.

Nevertheless, beef exports were immediately suspended as a precautionary measure in line with the bilateral protocol on the trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that negotiating the resumption of beef access has been a priority for his department for the last two and a half years.

"Together with colleagues in the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, my officials have been in ongoing contact with the Chinese authorities since the start of the suspension," Mr McConalogue said.

"They provided the necessary technical information for evaluation by Chinese experts.

"Earlier this year, as a result of my communication with my counterpart in charge of GACC, our officials engaged in further bilateral talks to finalise the restoration of beef access based on scientific principles."

Vote of confidence

Mr McConalogue said that Ireland's reputation as an exporter of high-quality beef worldwide "hinges on its compliance with stringent animal health and food safety standards".

"As a major food exporter, we are always very conscious of the concerns of our customers," he said.

"China’s decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before represents a clear vote of confidence in the output of our beef sector.

“This decision is a great vote of confidence in our beef sector and our committed suckler and beef farmers who produce a world-class product."

Minister of State Martin Heydon hailed the news as a positive development for the Irish beef sector.

“We will continue to work with the Chinese authorities to maintain and enhance our access to the Chinese market for Irish food and drink," he said.

"I know that Bord Bia will soon set in motion a programme of promotions to allow exporters capitalise on the opportunities offered by this announcement.

"Prior to the suspension, overall Irish beef exports to China were on an upward trajectory and I am confident that we can quickly regain momentum and market share there."

Several years of negotiations

After several years of negotiations, Ireland secured access for the export of frozen boneless beef to China in April 2018.

Exports grew steadily until May 2020 when shipments were suspended in line with the sanitary agreement governing the beef trade with China.

Irish beef exports to China, including Hong Kong which operates as a special administrative region with different market access rules, were worth €45m in 2021, down from exports of €96m in 2019.