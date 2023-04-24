Karen Walsh: We're worried our son will gamble his inheritance away

Dear Reader,
It is of utmost importance for everyone to plan carefully for the future in order that children will be taken care of when you are no longer around.
This is more particularly important where your children require care into adulthood and can be the cause of much worry for parents, especially as they get older.
When making a Will, parents typically wish to treat children equally. This is even true when one child struggles with addiction or mental health issues.
There is a way to provide for a vulnerable child and, at the same time, attempt to safeguard their spending their inheritance on their addiction. The most common type of trust in this situation is the discretionary trust.
A discretionary trust is a means of providing for adult beneficiaries who suffer from drug, alcohol, gambling, or other addictions, without the risk of the funds being depleted due to reckless management.
It provides a fund which is available to that particular child if he or she needs it.
The particular child does not have any absolute right to the money and cannot demand monies from the trust.
This allows a parent to leave money on trust to the benefit of a child with an addiction but allows the Trustees discretion as to how to spend the money, allowing for flexibility to take into account the needs of the individual.
It also gives them the power to withhold inheritance money from the estate if they believe that it would be spent unwisely (ie on drink, drugs, gambling or whatever the beneficiary’s adverse behaviour).
Incorporating a discretionary trust allows you to appoint trustees of your Will (usually the executors, and it must be more than one person) to hold parts of the estate.
The appointed trustees need to approve any requests for money and have the discretion to make payments to cover medical, housing, living and treatment centre expenses.
It can be difficult to decide on who to appoint as Trustees. However, it is important that those appointed are people you trust, and who will have your son's best interests at heart.
Discretionary trusts may have financial benefits. Being the beneficiary of a discretionary trust should not impact on the means of a person with a disability for the purposes of obtaining social welfare, medical cards, and other state benefits.
Provided that the trust is created specifically in favour of the child with an addiction and is correctly set up, a tax exemption may also apply for the child by virtue of his or her incapacity to handle his or her own affairs.
You should obtain the advice of a tax consultant or accountant prior to setting up any trust.
