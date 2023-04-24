Karen Walsh: We're worried our son will gamble his inheritance away

Dear Karen,

My wife and I want to put wills in place and have been putting it off.

We have three children and love them all dearly. One of our sons is farming the land at home and we know we need to put provisions in place to give him the land as it is his livelihood.

We have a daughter who is a teacher and is married with two children. However, unfortunately, our other son has a gambling addiction.

It has caused both of us a great deal of worry and distress. We want to provide for him in our will, like all our children.

We don’t want to give him a property or money outright because we both know it will end up in bookies.

Is there anything we can do to make sure he is looked after and has enough money for basic expenses for his lifetime, whilst not giving him access to money directly himself? What advice would you have?

Dear Reader,

It is of utmost importance for everyone to plan carefully for the future in order that children will be taken care of when you are no longer around.

This is more particularly important where your children require care into adulthood and can be the cause of much worry for parents, especially as they get older.

When making a Will, parents typically wish to treat children equally. This is even true when one child struggles with addiction or mental health issues.

There is a way to provide for a vulnerable child and, at the same time, attempt to safeguard their spending their inheritance on their addiction. The most common type of trust in this situation is the discretionary trust.

A discretionary trust is a means of providing for adult beneficiaries who suffer from drug, alcohol, gambling, or other addictions, without the risk of the funds being depleted due to reckless management.

It provides a fund which is available to that particular child if he or she needs it.

The particular child does not have any absolute right to the money and cannot demand monies from the trust.

This allows a parent to leave money on trust to the benefit of a child with an addiction but allows the Trustees discretion as to how to spend the money, allowing for flexibility to take into account the needs of the individual.

It also gives them the power to withhold inheritance money from the estate if they believe that it would be spent unwisely (ie on drink, drugs, gambling or whatever the beneficiary’s adverse behaviour).

Incorporating a discretionary trust allows you to appoint trustees of your Will (usually the executors, and it must be more than one person) to hold parts of the estate.

The appointed trustees need to approve any requests for money and have the discretion to make payments to cover medical, housing, living and treatment centre expenses.

It can be difficult to decide on who to appoint as Trustees. However, it is important that those appointed are people you trust, and who will have your son's best interests at heart.

Discretionary trusts may have financial benefits. Being the beneficiary of a discretionary trust should not impact on the means of a person with a disability for the purposes of obtaining social welfare, medical cards, and other state benefits.

Provided that the trust is created specifically in favour of the child with an addiction and is correctly set up, a tax exemption may also apply for the child by virtue of his or her incapacity to handle his or her own affairs.

You should obtain the advice of a tax consultant or accountant prior to setting up any trust.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, and also the author of 'Farming and the Law'. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

