Farm on 80 acres near Macroom already under offer

A large holding consisting of 80 acres of mixed land near Macroom in West Cork offers the chance for a number of farmers in the area and beyond to acquire substantial acres in a part of the world where attractive quantities of acres do not come up every day of the week.
The property is in the townland of Glantane West, about 14km from Macroom, 7km from Millstreet, in an upland area where fine pastures meet lower-grade land and scrubland.
This farm contains all of the above and has already attracted an opening offer of €325,000 (€4,000/acre) on a price guide of €350,000 (€4,300/acre).
It is a reasonable price guide and one would expect there to be more offers in the pipeline — particularly when there are some quality acres here too.
“The land that is under pasture is actually quite good land for its location,” says the Macroom-based selling agent Killian Lynch.
“It’s high land, very well fenced, and the land that’s under grass is suitable for all types of grazing.”
The property is in one block and contains about 25 acres of scrubland and the remains of a derelict house.