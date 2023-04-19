Farm on 80 acres near Macroom already under offer

A large holding consisting of 80 acres of mixed land near Macroom in West Cork offers the chance for a number of farmers in the area and beyond to acquire substantial acres in a part of the world where attractive quantities of acres do not come up every day of the week.

The property is in the townland of Glantane West, about 14km from Macroom, 7km from Millstreet, in an upland area where fine pastures meet lower-grade land and scrubland.