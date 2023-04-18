Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years

More than 2,273 hectares of land was afforested in 2022, a 13% increase year-on-year.

While on the rise, new figures from the Central Statistics Office reveal that the area afforested last year represented just a third of the total area planted in 2007, with last year's figures signalling the first annual increase in afforestation in six years.

County Cork had the largest afforested area every year from 2007 to 2016, and again from 2019 to 2022, accounting for 18% of the total area planted last year. Clare, Galway and Roscommon followed behind, accounting for 9.3%, 9.2% and 7.7% respectively in 2022.

CSO figures also show that the average parcel size of afforested area in the past fifteen years was 8.4 hectares in 2009. Last year's figures recorded 7.4 hectares, the highest since 2010.

The share of afforested area planted by farmers in 2022 was 23%, an increase on their 2021 share of 18%, but a sharp decline from their 2014 share of 97%.

"The area afforested in 2022 was a 13% increase on the area afforested in 2021," said statistician in the Environment and Climate Division, Niamh Shanahan.

"Alder and Ash were the main broadleaf species planted during 2007 to 2013 while Alder and Birch were the main species from 2015 to 2022. Sitka Spruce was the dominant conifer species and comprised 85% of coniferous species in 2022."