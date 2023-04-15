Talking to the grass - how has it come to this?

I had a good talk with the grass the other day — a right frank discussion.

"Grass," says I, "This crack of refusing to grow has got to stop.

"Now, I know the weather was unreasonable and unseasonal, but that's still no excuse."

Sure, if we blamed the weather for every misfortune in life, nothing would ever get done.

I was in a foul mood; I was just like the weather.

Then turning to the auld sod once again and in desperation, I added: "Now look here, my old friend, I know you think you have it all covered, but you don't."

It was a time for some straight talking. I had no interest in beating about the bush.

"I have been very patient with you up to this point, my green pal," I said, not wanting to be too hard on the ground.

"I have been waiting all spring for you to grow, and now look at where we are. I'm at my wit's end.

"You have left me down. It's a new low. You have failed to spring into action. This position you have taken is truly the last straw."

Yerra, I was hard on my slouchy meadow for sure, but I had to be.

I had to put the aul foot down. I had to make a stand, for my grass has been on the go slow, and to make matters worse, my neighbour's grass is flying.

Things, I had to admit, in this case, were far greener on the other side.

Peering over the boundary ditch, I see all my neighbours have grass to burn - loads of the stuff.

The spectacular grass of my neighbours has left me green with envy. And 'tis the only green in my life right now.

The application of fertiliser, of course, has helped the cause of many farmers this spring. But alas, for me, I am in no position for such luxuries.

Here on this farm, the grass has to make it on its own two feet. It's either do or die. The fertiliser spinner in this yard hasn't spun for some time.

I fell out with fertilizer many years ago when it became a bit too flashy for a man of my humble means.

Fertiliser is an expensive partner to have on any farm. That's why fertiliser and I decided to have a divorce.

Fertiliser took off, but I held onto the farm. It's worked well for both of us up to this point, and I still see fertilizer sometimes in the co-o, or on the back of a jeep.

Anyhow, there are no hard feelings between us. Indeed, there are no feelings at all.

But back to my grass and its stubborn nature.

I then beseeched it to grow, promising all kinds of wonders should it change its lonesome tune and play something with more harmony; something with a lusher flavour to it.

"Do you know grass?" says I speaking to my barren patch with great sincerity, "I'd be half inclined to lower my stocking numbers to a right manageable level if a corner was turned.

"Yerra my old friend," says I taking off my cap and going on one knee as if to propose, "I might even go further and avoid heavy stock altogether.

"I'll keep only small cattle from now on, I promise; cattle who tread lightly. Cattle who eat only occasionally."

'Twas a bold statement to make, but I felt something had to be done. The grass needed a bit of encouragement to grow, a bit more time to consider all options.

So, I left it there, in the rain, and went back to the house.

Time can be a great healer, as we all know.

And I'm hoping now, with a bit of time, that the grass will come to its senses and do the right thing.

"Grass," says I, as a parting shot. "It really is time to grow up."