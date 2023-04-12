53-acre West Cork farm offers varied charms at €15k/acre

Price guide reflects the combination of good land, some forestry and a habitable house
Castleview House was built in the 1980s and has about 2,000 acres of living space.

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 10:09
Conor Power

Located close to the famous medieval O’Donovan stronghold of Castledonovan in the heart of West Cork, a 53-acre farm of mixed quality is a package that will suit a number of different clients.

Castleview House is about 7km north of Drimoleague and equidistant (14km) from both Bantry to the west and Dunmanway to the east.

The property comprises 53 acres in total. As the selling agent — Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary — explains, the majority of the land is in permanent pasture, with about 11 acres comprising a 26-year-old forestry plantation.

The holding includes a variety of outbuildings and a two-storey house. This latter dwelling was built in the 1980s and consists of about 2,000 sq ft of living space.

The layout of the property is conducive to subdivision into different lots and the farm is being presented for sale as one entire holding or can be purchased in the suggested lots:

Lot 1 is the house and yard on six acres; Lot 2 is a nine-acre parcel of land separated by the public road from the rest of the lands and fronting onto the River Ilen; Lot 3 is a 38-acre property that includes the 11 acres of mature forestry.

The overall price guide of €800,000 (€15,000/acre) reflects the combination of good land, some forestry and a habitable house.

