€15k an acre a reasonable expectation for 38-acre Kinsale farm

With a much sought-after location close to the chic coastal town of Kinsale, a 38-acre farm new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services offers some fine-quality acres that will be a good test for the local East Cork land market.
This the second part of a property that was previously on the market with the same agents and which sold well. It is in the townland of Coolvallanane Beg, 3km north-west of Kinsale. The land is well laid out in two division and is all in pasture.
“We were selling the other part of it about five or six months ago,” says selling agent Ernest Forde. “It was the old point-to-point racecourse in Kinsale.”
The price guide is €15,000 per acre. In this area of competitive farming and quality land close to important markets, it’s certainly a reasonable expectation.
“It’s a very sweet piece of ground near the town,” says Ernest, “and we’re offering it in two lots.”
The good road frontage onto two public roads makes it conducive to subdivision and Lot A consists of 6.5 acres of land while Lot B is a 31.5-acre holding.
Given that there was a strong interest in the other part of the property, there should be a predictably strong level of interest in this quality holding as well.