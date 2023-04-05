€15k an acre a reasonable expectation for 38-acre Kinsale farm

With a much sought-after location close to the chic coastal town of Kinsale, a 38-acre farm new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services offers some fine-quality acres that will be a good test for the local East Cork land market.

This the second part of a property that was previously on the market with the same agents and which sold well. It is in the townland of Coolvallanane Beg, 3km north-west of Kinsale. The land is well laid out in two division and is all in pasture.