Recovery in timber prices welcomed by farmers

With construction demand expected to continue, the demand for timber is likely to remain consistent, the IFA said.
Recovery in timber prices welcomed by farmers

The increase in prices reported this year reflects the increase in market demand.

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 10:48
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A survey from January to March this year has shown a recovery in timber prices.

The Irish Farmers' Association's survey used quoted prices sourced from forest owners, forestry companies, and sawmills.

IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that timber prices across all product types which were in decline from July onwards last year have started to show signs of improvement.

"The increase in prices reported this year reflects the increase in market demand," Mr Fleming added.

The roadside prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber were:

  • Pulpwood prices ranged from €32-€40 per tonne;
  • Stakewood prices ranged from €38-€48 per tonne;
  • Palletwood prices ranged from €42-€74 per tonne, depending on the length produced;
  • Sawlog prices ranged from €85-€105 per tonne.

With construction demand expected to continue, the demand for timber is likely to remain consistent, the IFA said.

"The improvement in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions last year," Mr Fleming commented.

Read More

Level of support for farmers impacted by ash dieback 'totally insufficient'

More in this section

Grazing cows in the meadow Organic farm monitoring programme launched 
Panoramic of Dairy Cows Almost 12,000 dairy farmers have confirmed nitrogen excretion rate band through ICBF
Business 'I had just one rule': Farmer says closing walking trail was tough decision
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Approximately 200,000 hectares are currently under organic production in Ireland.</p>

Organic Farming Scheme payments issue to farmers

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd