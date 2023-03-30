Recovery in timber prices welcomed by farmers

A survey from January to March this year has shown a recovery in timber prices.

The Irish Farmers' Association's survey used quoted prices sourced from forest owners, forestry companies, and sawmills.

IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that timber prices across all product types which were in decline from July onwards last year have started to show signs of improvement.

"The increase in prices reported this year reflects the increase in market demand," Mr Fleming added.

The roadside prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber were:

Pulpwood prices ranged from €32-€40 per tonne;

Stakewood prices ranged from €38-€48 per tonne;

Palletwood prices ranged from €42-€74 per tonne, depending on the length produced;

Sawlog prices ranged from €85-€105 per tonne.

With construction demand expected to continue, the demand for timber is likely to remain consistent, the IFA said.

"The improvement in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions last year," Mr Fleming commented.