87-acre holding in Kerry a tempting prospect at €4,500/acre

Located in a scenic part of West Kerry, an 87-acre farm is new to the market with Waterville-based auctioneers Kerry Property Sales.

The holding is in the townland of Derrineden, approximately 10km northeast of the coastal village of Waterville, in a cozy location amongst the hills.

A public road dissects the property, giving it good access and the land quality is hilly in nature, being suitable for sheep grazing.

As it turns out, this sought-after area may well attract more non-farmers than those with farming in mind. There are the remains of a stone dwelling on the property and this may attract some of those seeking to establish a secluded home combined with some hobby farming in one of the most desired locations in Ireland.

View towards the lake from the 87-acre farm at Derrineden, Waterville, Co Kerry.

According to selling agent Pauline Sugrue, there is already a good deal of interest in this intriguing property. There are very fine views from the land towards Lough Currane but for those looking at it from a purely agricultural viewpoint, the attraction of the additional acres and the fact that it comes with 34.46 Basic Payment entitlements will turn some heads too.

The asking price is €400,000. At €4,500 per acre, it’s a fair expectation and one that should ensure an equal amount of interest from both sides and the vendors are open to offers.