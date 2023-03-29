Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

87-acre holding in Kerry a tempting prospect at €4,500/acre

The land and derelict house on 87 acres at Derrineden, Waterville, Co Kerry.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 10:26
Conor Power

Located in a scenic part of West Kerry, an 87-acre farm is new to the market with Waterville-based auctioneers Kerry Property Sales.

The holding is in the townland of Derrineden, approximately 10km northeast of the coastal village of Waterville, in a cozy location amongst the hills.

A public road dissects the property, giving it good access and the land quality is hilly in nature, being suitable for sheep grazing.

As it turns out, this sought-after area may well attract more non-farmers than those with farming in mind. There are the remains of a stone dwelling on the property and this may attract some of those seeking to establish a secluded home combined with some hobby farming in one of the most desired locations in Ireland.

View towards the lake from the 87-acre farm at Derrineden, Waterville, Co Kerry.
View towards the lake from the 87-acre farm at Derrineden, Waterville, Co Kerry.

According to selling agent Pauline Sugrue, there is already a good deal of interest in this intriguing property. There are very fine views from the land towards Lough Currane but for those looking at it from a purely agricultural viewpoint, the attraction of the additional acres and the fact that it comes with 34.46 Basic Payment entitlements will turn some heads too.

The asking price is €400,000. At €4,500 per acre, it’s a fair expectation and one that should ensure an equal amount of interest from both sides and the vendors are open to offers.

42-acre of pasture near Bandon offers tempting value at €10-12k/acre

Farming
